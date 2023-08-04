Great Crossing won the bronze medal in the championship flight of Bluegrass State Games volleyball Sunday, finishing third out of more than 100 teams over three days of competition at the annual showcase in Lexington.
Scott County varsity and junior varsity teams won the gold medal in their respective brackets, as well, signaling what should be another stellar KHSAA season on the local courts this fall.
The Warhawks, led by NCAA Division I commits Kate Rush and Riley Ellison, started Sunday with a two-set sweep of Madison Central in the round of 16.
They went on to defeat West Jessamine, 15-11, in a deciding third set to conquer the quarterfinals and set up a rematch of last fall's 11th Region championship against host Paul Laurence Dunbar.
It was Dunbar again coming out on top by a narrow margin, 21-16, 21-19, before bowing to Sacred Heart in the championship round.
Other teams in the championship flight were Bardstown, Central Hardin, Logan County, Mercy, Ryle, Bullitt East, McCracken County, Taylor County, Cooper, Bowling Green, Frederick Douglass, Simon Kenton.
It was a strong cross-section of the programs likely to be ranked in the top 25 when the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches' Association preseason rankings are released.
Great Crossing also finished third place in the JV championship flight with an overall record of 6-1 for the weekend.
Scott County came out on top in a fourth varsity flight that included Henry Clay, Seneca, Elizabethtown, Louisville Holy Cross, Graves County, Butler, Calloway County, Somerset Christian, Crittenden County, Bethlehem, Western Hills, Pikeville, Ohio County, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Johnson Central.
The JV Lady Cardinals took out a field comprised of the Dunbar freshman team, Ryle, Boyle County and Graves County.
Both Scott County teams went on a five-game winning streak to close out the weekend and get the job done.
Great Crossing won its first-ever 11th Region championship in 2021 before returning to the finals last autumn with a largely new-look cast.
The Warhawks captured the 41st District championship for the fourth time in as many tries.
Scott County ruled the 42nd District and advanced to the 11th Region semifinals.