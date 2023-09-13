LEXINGTON — Easy to read October expectations for Great Crossing volleyball every year by how coach Adam Ivetic builds the August and September schedule.
Perhaps running on fumes after a five-set win Wednesday at Ryle, undefeated Great Crossing hit the road to face another ranked opponent on Thursday night, and an 11th Region rival at that.
No. 7 GC sent an early-season message with a 3-1 win at No. 10 Frederick Douglass. Aside from a third-set hiccup and a 25-14 rally by the Broncos, the Warhawks pounded out game victories of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-12.
“Having those late-night matches, these tough atmospheres, playing several nights in a row, that's what the region and state tournament feels like,” Ivetic said. “They're a tough bunch, They just refuse to lose. They won't allow it to happen. They have their ups and downs like everybody, but it doesn't matter. They figure it out.”
Great Crossing extended its school-record winning streak to 11 over the weekend at home in the Capital City Classic with straight-set triumphs over Shelbyville Cornerstone Christian, Johnson Central and Highlands.
The Warhawks are still spotless against KHSAA competition, although they were swept by Tennessee Performance Volleyball Club in a best-of-three exhibition championship match Saturday evening.
“We just work together so well,” said senior libero Ryann Livingston, who tallied 21 digs versus Douglass. “Our chemistry is top-notch, and I think that's why we win games. We work together as a system, and we play as one.”
Libby Erwin (10), Emily Erwin (eight) and Jazzy Calvert (seven) led a balanced attack of 37 kills against the Broncos, who dropped to 6-6 in the midst of a recent coaching transition from Christina Coleman to Nick Griffin.
“We've got a lot of good pieces. This team is fun to coach,” Ivetic said. “This is not the last we've seen from Douglass, and I don't think this will be the toughest they play us. We know they're gonna come back and try to find us.”
Junior setter Kate Rush was phenomenal with 26 assists, seven blocks, six digs, five kills and four aces.
Key blocks from senior Amelia Bowers fueled a first-set comeback and helped the Warhawks stay in control throughout the second.
“If you've never seen us play before and look at the stats, it doesn't paint the whole picture at all,” Ivetic said. “Amelia plays such a huge part of what we do. She does all the little things we ask her to do. It's an unsung hero role, and that can be hard for a teenager to embrace, but she's all about it. I love that kid.”
Livingston's fearlessness — perhaps a product of playing second base for GC's region champion softball team — extends points for the Warhawks' array of big swingers to put away.
“It's a lot of reading. I think this is probably easier because our blockers are so good. They set up and it makes my job so much easier,” Livingston said. “I have confidence in anybody on the court that they're gonna get that second ball up.”
“You want to talk about courage. She's not afraid of anybody,” Ivetic said of he glue that holds the Warhawks together. “She's not afraid of the floor. She's not afraid of the bleachers. You see that softball influence in her instincts. She's in the right place at the right time always.”
Through Saturday's semifinal win over Highlands, Great Crossing had won 30 of its 35 sets on the season.
The weekend tournament was the initial deviation from a cadence in which the Warhawks played two matches per week for the first month.
“Our game plan in the beginning (against Douglass) was no excuses,” Livingston said. “We had the excuse that we're tired and it was a long night last night, but no excuses. We're gonna get it done anyway.”