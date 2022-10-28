LEXINGTON — Great Crossing spent last year's run to its first-ever 11th Region volleyball championship exhibiting that size, experience and Division I talent are tough to beat in October.
How much the Warhawks flaunt in those key categories as this year's reigning queens of the court is in the eye of the beholder. But tenacity and teamwork — harder to quantify, easy to identify — have GC on the cusp of a repeat.
Undaunted by dueling set points in the opening game and a four-point skid to start the second chapter, Great Crossing answered every bell Tuesday during a 3-0 dismissal of equally relentless Lexington Catholic in the region semifinals at Bryan Station.
“Don't look up,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said of that stiff-upper-lipped philosophy. “It doesn't matter what the scoreboard says. Just go win. We talk about playing games to one all the time, like every point is game point.”
Ivetic quickly joked that he's open to suggestion if anyone can determine why his team has dug itself in and out of so many holes throughout the playoffs.
It's a luxury No. 19 Great Crossing (29-7) may not be able to afford against No. 6 Paul Laurence Dunbar (29-10) in Thursday's championship match. GC brought an 11-match winning streak into the fray. PLD's only in-state losses are to Louisville powers Assumption and Sacred Heart.
“We know how to stay calm under stress and pressure and the long runs they go on,” said junior Libby Erwin, who played the stopper of countless Catholic charges and finished with 18 kills and 11 digs. “We stay calm and encourage each other a lot.”
Lexington Catholic (25-10) fought off set points after a block by Jazzy Calvert and kill from Erwin to pull even at 24 and 25, respectively, in the opening game.
Ryann Livingston's dig led to a finish by Makiyah Justice and erased the Knights' chance to take a one-set lead. Kate Rush set Erwin for an authoritative kill to make it advantage GC before Erwin's right-place, right-time tip put it away.
“Our coaches told me today where the spots were, and I just focused on hitting them,” Erwin said. “Kate did a great job of setting the ball where I needed her to. It all worked out.”
Mikayla Adkins and Justice each delivered a tying tally after GC erased Catholic's early second-set lead. Those were the start of a 5-1 run that included a Livingston ace and Calvert flush.
Adkins and Justice served up key swings down the stretch ahead of an exclamation-point rocket to the back right corner from Calvert.
Both Erwin and Adkins have bounced back from a brief benching in the district final against Franklin County with some of their most dominant shifts of the season.
“(Adkins) was our player of the game against Catholic during the regular season,” Ivetic said. “She's just so smart. That's one of the best things about having a senior group. That kid's been playing so long that even if things aren't perfect, even if situations come up, it seems like she always knows the right thing to do.”
Calvert continues to emerge as the glue holding it all together in the middle after missing much of the season with a foot and ankle injury.
“She didn't take a single day off,” Ivetic said. “Even when she was hurt, in a boot, she was working on her arm swing, the muscle memory in her shoulder. She was positive. It doesn't matter what happens to that kid. She doesn't take a day off, and her performance reflects that.”
Justice added nine kills and Calvert, Adkins and Riley Ellison six to Erwin's extreme total, almost all of it furnished by Rush (32 assists, four aces).
Ellison's eight digs were crucial in the back row.
“We're all doing so good this year,” Erwin said. “We all have good chemistry together. It just works really well.”'
Catholic made overtures early in the third set, but Erwin's kill ended a 3-0 binge, and an ace by Delaney Waldridge put the Hawks up, 8-7.
Adkins and Erwin were instrumental in another GC surge before Lex Cath countered with five in a row behind Emma Dorisio's serve to pull even at 16.
Three consecutive kills from Erwin put out that fire.
“She got real creative with her shots and found open spots all over the place,” Ivetic said. “Her defense was really next-level. I love watching her play volleyball.”
Calvert, who also had a team-high three blocks. collected two kills down the stretch before setting up Ellison to bolt the door.
