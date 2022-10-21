Volleyball is quickly following in the footsteps of other prominent varsity sports such as basketball, softball and football, proving that two high school programs can compete at a high level in the same town.
Check that – at a championship level.
Great Crossing and Scott County won their respective district championships Thursday night, joining softball (2021 and 2022) as the only sport to accomplish that feat in the same season since GCHS opened in August 2019.
It's nothing new for the Warhawks, who have won the 41st District title in all four years of their existence. GC took down Franklin County in four sets, 25-22, 19-25, 25-10, 25-22, at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium in Frankfort.
For Scott County, a four-set win over No. 9 Frederick Douglass at Sayre School in Lexington gave the Lady Cards their initial 42nd District title and their first of any kind since SC won the 41st in 2011. The Cards prevailed by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15.
Each will host an 11th Region quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday. Scott County (25-8) welcomes Madison Southern (11-18) to town, while Great Crossing (27-7) entertains Douglass (24-7).
The remainder of the tournament will be played at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, with the semifinals Tuesday and championship Thursday. SC or Southern will advance to face the winner of Paul Laurence Dunbar and Franklin County. GC or Douglass moves on to meet either Madison Central or Lexington Catholic.
Great Crossing is the defending regional champion and has already matched last year's record 27-win season under the direction of coach Adam Ivetic.
Makiyah Justice was MVP of the district tournament and joined on the all-tourney team by Libby Erwin, Jazzy Calvert and Kate Rush.
SC is on a school-record 12-match winning streak in Michael Ortman's first season as head coach. The Cards avenged a straight-set loss to the Broncos in the district title match.
Hollee Hasenbalg (MVP), Makenzie Peters. Melanie McClanahan and Grace Gindling were named to the all-tournament team.
For much more on both team's championship triumphs, please see Tuesday's print edition of the News-Graphic.