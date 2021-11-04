NICHOLASVILLE — It was a movie the Great Crossing volleyball team had seen three times already: A powerhouse program playing in its raucous home gym, fueled by the revenge factor, riding that wave to postseason glory.
Instead of the scenario No. 11 GC enjoyed while winning the 11th Region title last week, however, the script was flipped Monday at No. 7 West Jessamine.
Hosting the KHSAA semi-state round (equivalent to basketball's Sweet 16) by virtue of its slightly higher ratings percentage index (RPI), the Colts sprinted for the final furlong and won a five-set thriller to end the Warhawks' amazing season.
West Jessamine completed its pattern of winning the odd-numbered sets by snagging the first six points and cruising to a 15-8 victory in the deciding stanza. The Colts avenged a four-set loss — capped by consecutive 28-26 marathon games — Sept. 23 in Georgetown.
“I told them on the way out that nobody here gets to see them cry,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “Nobody gets to see them with their heads down, because we're the first team in school history to go to state. They won that region championship. They fought their tails off. They beat three ranked teams. Anything we could possibly ask them to do, they've done it, and they have nothing to be ashamed of. I know everybody wishes this one went the other way, but sometimes that happens.”
Great Crossing rallied from a 2-1 deficit with a masterful performance in the fourth set, 25-16, to square the match.
The Warhawks never trailed in that session, which started with an ace from region tournament MVP Teagan Feezor. Sets from Riley Ellison, Morgan Caba and Ryann Thomas positioned Jasmine Koonce and Grace Brooker for three consecutive points at net and a 5-2 lead.
Brooker's spike broke a 6-all tie and triggered a 5-1 run, capped by a pair of kills down the line from Thomas.
Sensational digs from Caba and Ellison fed a finish by Kaelyn Faul after West Jessamine cut the gap to 11-10. Thanks to a flurry of kills from Brooker and Marley Staats, the Colts never again threatened in that game. Am ace from Ellison, kills from Koonce and Thomas and a block by Brooker took it to set point.
A phenomenal service rotation from West Jessamine's Annabella Pandelli, coupled with Brooke Hager's looming presence in the middle, quickly put the fifth set out of reach.
“We serve received great all night, and then the fifth set we stopped doing the little things right,” Ivetic said. “We weren't moving our feet. We weren't focusing on what we were doing. We tried to play a little bit too much hero ball instead of trying to play as a team. The individual mindset took over.”
Brooker and Thomas provided GC's few counters, closing the gap to 9-5 before the Colts clinched their trip to the quarterfinals Friday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
The semifinals and championship also will be played at GRC.
“How does basketball get everything at a neutral site, and we have to do this for semi-state? It's insane. No respect for the sport whatsoever,” Ivetic said. “A state tournament has no business being here. We're not basketball, so we don't matter. Its just disrespectful that we had to play in these conditions tonight, just an absolute travesty.”
A capacity crowd of more than 500 fans — at least two-fifths of those wearing GC colors — jammed one side of the small West Jessamine gym.
While the teams swapped 25-21 wins in the opening two sets, West Jessamine coaches set an early trend of stopping the action frequently to challenge GC's roster and substitutions.
“They did not pay for a KHSAA bookkeeper, and she tried to get me on a technicality for every point of the entire match,” Ivetic said. “It's just their coach coming up telling her what to say to me and calling (an official) over. That's not what lost the game, but I've never seen anything that ridiculous. No music, no mics. Just the worst-run thing I've ever seen in my life. Just awful."
Koonce and Thomas closed out GC's second-set triumph with consecutive kills. Earlier, a block from Koonce evened the set at 13 and started a 7-1 surge, one that concluded with an ace from Caba.
In an eerie sign of things to come, the Colts charged back with ease, 25-13, in the third set.
Great Crossing didn't go quietly, which of course was no surprise to anyone who witnessed their five-set wins over Tates Creek and Frederick Douglass and four-set dismissal of Paul Laurence Dunbar to win the region, something no program outside Lexington had done since 2004.
Brooker, (DePaul) Thomas (Arkansas State) and Caba (Bellarmine) will move on to NCAA Division I competition next year, with Staats (West Georgia) bound for Division II. Thomas was named second-team all-state on Tuesday.
Faul, Feezor, Koonce, Jolie Montgomery and Valery Zavala also played their final high school match.
“We've got a lot of positive stuff. We'll get to next year when we get there,” Ivetic said. “Right now I couldn't be more proud of my seniors. I love those kids. I'm lucky to have had a chance to work with them.”
GC enjoyed all the spoils region champions from the county have come to expect, including a fire and police parade after their region title and a charter bus to the state site.
And again, more than 100 students — many of them prominent athletes from other sports — packed the gym more than a half hour from home to cheer on the Warhawks.
“The walk out to the bus today, we had the school there. It was loud and crazy. Everybody's in it,” Ivetic said. “When you get this many people behind you, this many people that care about your kids and care about your team, it's pretty cool.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.