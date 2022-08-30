Reputation and past performance might earn a team the benefit of the doubt with a preseason ranking, but new faces have to do their job in new places in order to see that number and raise it.
No. 17 Great Crossing is quickly proving to be no one-class wonder, as evidenced by Thursday's straight-sets win over Bourbon County in its home opener. The Warhawks used a lengthy run in the middle of each set to carve out winning scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-17.
“Everybody this off-season, all my coaching friends were telling me how down we were gonna be this year,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “The whole time I'm like, 'Yeah, you think that. You just wait.' Knowing how hard our kids worked in the off-season, I knew we were gonna pick up and be OK.”
Reigning 11th Region champion GC (6-2) continued the impressive start with four consecutive wins Friday and Saturday at the Thoroughbred Smash tournament. Great Crossing mowed through Tates Creek, Russell, Station Camp of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Woodford County before settling for runner-up honors with a 2-1 loss to No. 11 Bowling Green in the final.
They're doing it all with only four seniors and despite graduating arguably the most talented senior class to come out of the county, not to mention losing one of the top returnees to an early-season injury.
“We're ranked pretty high, higher than what I thought we would be. I think we earned it. I really do,” said junior Libby Erwin, who stacked up a career-high 15 kills and six digs against Bourbon County. “Other schools lost a lot of players too, Our defense is really good. I think we'll beat a lot of teams with defense.”
Kate Rush furnished 32 assists in the home win — the second-highest match total in program history — along with six digs.
At net, Riley Ellison (six kills, four digs), Makiyah Justice (five kills) and Rush (four kills) destroyed the Colonels' best-laid plans of spending all their defensive capital on Erwin.
“I thought Makiyah played great. The things she did aren't gonna show up on the stats. She earned four or five of Libby's kills for her, because everybody in the gym was just watching her,” Ivetic said. “She had a couple big kills early. All six of their kids were just staring at her and gave Libby a wide-open net. She's always been that type of kid for as long as I've been coaching her where she's going to do the little things to make sure that we're winning the game.”
As for Erwin, who dropped the hammer with 15 more kills in the Friday sweep of Russell and Tates Creek, Ivetic proclaimed it a product of putting in the same tireless work as her predecessors.
“For somebody who last year was playing some spot minutes and jumping in and did a great job when we needed her, to step in and take control of our firepower on offense has been really impressive,” he said.
Senior libero Delaney Waldridge and junior Ryann Livingston combined for 19 digs.
Livingston served three of the Warhawks' eight aces, anchoring lengthy runs that shook off the Colonels in tight second and third sets.
GC seniors Mikayla Adkins and Caroline Huston also contributed big swings and have Ivetic expecting even bigger things. They have provided a boost since the loss of junior standout Jazzy Calvert to a fractured foot in an opening-week loss at top-five Paul Laurence Dunbar.
There was a hiccup in a 41st District match Monday at Franklin County, where the Flyers ended the Warhawks' streak of 22 wins in a row over capital city opponents.
They'll get right back at it Tuesday at home with Western Hills.
