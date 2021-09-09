Great Crossing volleyball continues to garner statewide acclaim, advancing this week into the top 10 of the state coaches' poll for the first time in program history.
That can be a good news/bad news scenario, because it ensures the Warhawks will consistently get their opponent's best shot, especially when that foe is an 11th Region rival wandering into the nest.
Tates Creek became the third such area team to win a hotly contested match on GC's floor, recovering from a first-set collapse to walk away with the next three in a two-hour marathon Tuesday night.
After No. 10 GC scored 11 of the final 15 markers to erase a six-point deficit and snag the opening game, 28-26, No. 19 Tates Creek stormed back for narrow 25-23 and 27-25 triumphs before a relatively tame 25-20 win to close it out.
No. 22 Frederick Douglass previously won in five sets and No. 8 Paul Laurence Dunbar prevailed in four to punctuate their visits to Great Crossing.
Riding the service of sophomore Riley Ellison, GC rallied from a 22-16 gap in the opening game to get within one.
After a point in reply from the Commodores, a soft-touch kill from Ryann Thomas and an ace by Morgan Caba tied it at 23.
Tates Creek fought off two set points and Great Crossing outlasted one before a kill from Marley Staats and a block by Jasmine Koonce provided the winning margin.
Koonce and Grace Brooker were instrumental to GC’s attack in a second set that saw numerous deadlocks down the stretch. GC's last lead was 22-21. Koonce later warded off a set point before Tates Creek leveled the match.
Great Crossing saw an early five-point advantage slip away in the third game. Brooker rallied the Warhawks to a 25-all tie before an apparent kill by Staats was overturned. Madi Knapp's subsequent serve stymied GC and put Tates Creek up a set.
Thomas' tough serves staked the Warhawks to a 3-0 lead in the fourth, but the Commodores countered with seven consecutive points to take command.
Scott County (10-7) saw its impressive six-match winning streak come to an end in straight sets Tuesday at No. 11 West Jessamine. The undefeated Colts (11-0) served up scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17. They've dropped only five sets on the season.
The upcoming GC-SC match-up on Tuesday, Sept. 28 will be carried live on Birds Nest Broadcasting.
