Scott County volleyball scored its initial 42nd District victory of the season Monday night, staving off Sayre at home in four sets.
SC bounced back from a 25-16 loss in the opening game to win a second-set marathon, 28-26, then breezed 25-12 in the third chapter.
It took six match points, but the Cardinals finally sealed the deal by taking the fourth set by a 27-25 margin.
Emily Rose posted 15 kills to lead SC, while Emily Sue Watts put away 12. Melanie McClanahan added six, Amy McClure five, Grace Gindling three and Samantha McClanahan one.
Gindling garnered an impressive eight blocks. McClure, Watts and the McClanahans helped out with three apiece.
Playing in the final regular-season home match of her career, setter Samantha McClahahan amassed 39 assists, giving her 210 of SC's 259 on the year.
Senior libero Riese Leahy led the Lady Cards with 21 digs. Makenzie Peters (11) and Samantha McClanahan (10) also hit double digits in that hustle category.
Watts and the elder McClanahan each logged three of SC's 12 service aces.
Scott County (4-9) travels to Dunbar on Wednesday night before meeting Sayre again next week in the opening round of the district playoffs.
GCHS sweeps Trinity Christian, Madison Central
Great Crossing volleyball's winning streak hit seven matches, and its overall victory total rose into double digits, with a pair of straight-sets home triumphs this week.
The Warhawks (10-6) took down Trinity Christian of Lexington on Monday by a 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 margin. They were back in business Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 cruise past Madison Central.
Tuesday's match was senior night. GC honored its four upper-class players – Reagan McLean, Annie Pearson, Alora Wilson and Kirstynn Yarber – prior to the match.
Each senior played an integral role in last year's 41st District championship and have helped the Warhawks maintained a perfect record against their rivals in that pod this year. GC will be the No. 1 seed in next week's playoffs at Western Hills.
GC is scheduled to play a triangle event against Lexington Catholic and Bryan Station on Saturday to close out the regular season.