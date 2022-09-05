After breezing through three prior Lexington opponents in straight sets, perhaps Scott County made the first game and a half look a little too easy Thursday night at home against Lafayette.
SC might have unintentionally let off the accelerator in what was expected to be its toughest test to date. The result was a valuable if painful lesson and a five-set loss to the Generals, the Lady Cards' first mark on that side of the ledger after four consecutive wins to christen the campaign.
With big hitters Grace Gindling and Emily Sue Watts, steady setter Makenzie Peters and experienced libero Jayla Harris leading the way, Scott County recovered nicely from that mid-match hiccup and rolled to victory in the fourth set before falling 15-13 in the fateful fifth.
“Some growing-up opportunities for us for sure,” SC coach Michael Ortman said. “It's good for us I think to kind of take on on the chin unfortunately, but I think we'll learn from it, grow from it. Ir's early in the season, so hopefully we can get back to where we want to be.”
Scott County stormed from the gate with a 25-15 win in the opening set and led 11-5 in the second chapter before Lafayette (8-3) rallied to a 25-22 verdict to tie it up.
The Generals kept pouring it on with a 6-0 advantage out of the gate and a 25-17 triumph in the middle session.
“I coached at Lafayette a long time ago. I'm very familiar with that program. It's definitely a game we want to win, but we also understand it's gonna be a battle,” Ortman said. “I just think we got a little comfortable, a little overconfident.”
Aces from Peters and Grace Wells and authoritative work at net by Haleigh Pearson and Melanie McClanahan anchored a 14-4 run to start the must-win fourth game. SC cruised, 25-13, to set up the tiebreaker to 15.
Lafayette launched that set with a 5-2 surge before an Amy McClure kill righted the ship for Scott County. Another put-away from Gindling and a Harris ace knotted it at five.
“We just talked about how we've worked on these things,” Ortman said of the sharp momentum swings. “We were kind of playing out of our character. We weren't really playing for who we are. We kind of reset to who we are and what we want to play as. We did that in the fourth set, and even in the fifth set we played our game. It just didn't fall our way.”
Gindling twice erased slim Lafayette leads as SC pulled even and seven, eight and 10. Pearson then stopped the Generals' next run before a kill by McClanahan put the Cards two points away from victory at 13-12.
Lafayette leaned on Alaina Scott and Avery Habersack to get the last word.
Gindling (13 kills), Watts (10), McClanahan (nine) and McClure (nine) led a balanced barrage for the Lady Cards.
Peters matched Gindling with three blocks and registered a whopping 39 assists. Harris (18), Wells (13) and Peters (11) all produced double-digit digs. Harris, Wells and Hollie Hasenbalg each notched multiple winners from the service line.
GC rallies at Henry Clay
No. 17 Great Crossing also was pushed to five sets Thursday and closed the deal with a reverse sweep, winning the final three sets to escape Henry Clay with a victory. GC dropped the first two games by matching 25-22 scores before rallying for wins of 25-17, 25-18 and 15-11.
Kate Rush starred for the Lady Warhawks (8-3) in all areas with 19 assists, 13 digs, nine kills, seven blocks and two aces.
“The kid's a monster,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “She's going to be an all-timer by the time she's done.”
Libby Erwin topped the Hawks with 12 kills. Makiyah Justice added 11, and Riley Ellison matched Rush with nine.
Alexis Everman served three aces to set the pace for GC on the service line.
