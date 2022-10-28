LEXINGTON — Scott County's one shining moment in the 11th Region volleyball semifinals, to borrow the tournament-time lyrics from another game played on a court, was a sequence of four consecutive aces early in the first set.
It vaulted the Lady Cards to a 10-7 lead and whipped SC's side of a red-clad, bipartisan crowd into a frenzy, Their team, winners of its past baker's dozen matches, had mighty Paul Laurence Dunbar on the ropes.
The Bulldogs, whose schedule reads like a leg from an autumn tour by your favorite band, simply tuned up their instruments and delivered a drumbeat of resounding kills in a 3-0 sweep on the neutral hardwood at Bryan Station.
“It's a growth opportunity for sure,” SC coach Michael Ortman said. “There's probably four or five D1 (college recruits) on that roster, so great team, great talent. All respect to them. We executed really well to start. We just could not quite finish out those last couple points.”
Final margins were 25-19, 25-13, 25-17, amounting to only Scott County's fourth straight-set loss of the season.
They're in good company, and to knock off Dunbar (29-10) was a tall order both literally and on paper. The losses on that deceiving ledger are to Kentucky giants Sacred Heart (twice) and Assumption, plus teams from California and Arizona (two each), Georgia, Ohio and Utah.
Less ballyhooed in the rankings but winners of 34 sets while losing only three since Sept. 28 on its way to the region's final four for the first time in seven seasons, SC (26-9) showed no fear or quit.
“We came out first set and executed the way we wanted to,” Ortman said. “We stuck to our game plan and the system we wanted to run against Dunbar, a very consistent, well-rounded team.”
Two hammers from Hollee Hasenbalg kept the Cards within a point and set the stage for Leahy's parade of non-returnables.
Dunbar charged back with a lengthy surge to reclaim the lead before Emily Sue Watts buried a bomb in the back corner and cut it back to 15-13.
“She had a couple of great swings. Emily's a great kid. She's played against those kids for two, three, four years now. She knows what it takes. She's put in the work,” Ortman said. “We appreciate all of our seniors, the work they've put in every single day. Whether they play zero minutes or don't come off the court, they put in the work, and that's the reason for the improvement we showed from the beginning of the season to now.”
Watts killed the next point and Melanie McClanahan another to make it 16-15 before Dunbar notched four in a row.
Makenzie Peters and Watts each put one down in the closing stages of the set, but a rip from Ava Jackson slammed the door.
“They have hitters who can take big swings, but that's good for us now to set that standard and understand that that's our level of expectation always,” Ortman said. “Understanding from off-season to the start of next season, that's the program we want to be, so we've got to set our standard and stay consistent.”
Jackson (14 kills), Delaney Gash (10) and Nyla Gaines (eight) brought most of the firepower for the Bulldogs, who scored the first four points in the second game and started the third with an unanswered burst of eight.
SC never nudged closer than 6-3 in the middle stanza. The Cards fared better the next game against a seemingly insurmountable gap.
Peters' ace pulled the Cards within four at 11-7 before Jackson answered with a haymaker down the line.
Fueled by at least one kill from each of their five heavy hitters, Scott County kept as close as 22-17 on a McClure smash before the Bulldogs scurried away.
“Could have rolled over and walked out of here 25-10,” Ortman said. “But we kinda said, 'Embrace the role. What's the worst that can happen? Let's spoil someone's night a little bit.’”
Getting a taste of a deep playoff run and standing toe-to-toe with several of the state's best should pay dividends for the foreseeable future.
“This is my fourth program I've come into, and every time it's take that first step,” Ortman said of his initial season at the helm. “That first step isn't always great. It's not always what you want it to be, but you've gotta take that step, Win, lose or anything else, you've gotta take that step and build off it.”