Believe it

Scott County volleyballl players, clockwise from left, Emily Sue Watts, Kiley Leahy and Grace Wells all had different reactions to the same result Wednesday night after the Cardinals finished off Henry Clay in four sets in the 42nd District semifinals, earning the program's first 11th Region tournament berth since 2015.

 Kal Oakes
LEXINGTON — Scott County hadn't made it through the 42nd District volleyball semifinals and into the 11th Region tournament since its current seniors were in fifth grade, and Henry Clay was a gigantic part of the reason.
 

Tags

Recommended for you