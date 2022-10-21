LEXINGTON — Scott County hadn't made it through the 42nd District volleyball semifinals and into the 11th Region tournament since its current seniors were in fifth grade, and Henry Clay was a gigantic part of the reason.
Until last fall, the Blue Devils had beaten the Cardinals all 23 times the programs stepped on the same court. Many of those verdicts shortened the postseason for SC and coincided with Henry Clay's eight-year reign as district champions.
A nucleus of multi-year starters finally cast out the Devils in consecutive regular-season meetings in 2021 and '22, giving themselves the confidence they could back it up when it mattered most. Second-seeded Scott County made good on that promise Wednesday evening, handling Henry Clay in four sets on neutral territory at Sayre School.
“We have some fourth and fifth-year varsity kids,” SC coach Michael Ortman said. “It's been three (different) coaches for them, so they've been through a lot of changes. They understand that the work has to be done one way or the other, whether it's them or somebody else, but having four seniors on the court makes a massive difference.”
Scott County (24-8) extended its current winning streak to a school-record 11 matches and punched its first ticket to regions since earning seven consecutive berths from 2009 to 2015.
The Cards also took down top-seeded Frederick Douglass in a match for the district trophy Thursday night, earning bragging rights and preferential seeding for regions. SC hosts Madison Southern at 7 p.m. Monday.
“The last few years we didn't really think we'd have a good season,” senior setter Makenzie Peters said. “Then when Michael became our coach, we were really happy to finally get a good year. We knew we could do it. Any team we play I think we can beat as long as we play our game.”
Three of the four sets were no picnic.
SC trailed 12-9 in the opening game before using a 5-0 run on Peters' serve to take command. Peters also delivered the kill that broke a 17-all tie ahead of an ace from senior libero Jayla Harris.
Grace Gindling and Melanie McClanahan provided tough defense on the right edge down the stretch. Gindling's kill gave the Cards set point, and Kiley Leahy served an ace off the cord to cap a closing 8-1 surge to a 25-18 win.
“I think our serving (made the difference),” Peters said. “They got runs. We got runs. We were just able to get the ball in more at the end, and we came together as a team more at the end.”
The Cardinals dominated from the get-go in the second stanza. Amy McClure and Emily Sue Watts were too much for the Blue Devils at net in the early stages. Peters provided a sneaky kill from the middle to make it 5-1.
Peters put down another shortly thereafter before a long run on the service line that featured winning swings from McClure and Hollee Hasenbalg.
“Second set, serving from Emily Sue Watts. I think she got nine in a row,” Ortman said. “That was big. I think we got it to 16-3. Absolutely thrilled to have a senior leader there in that situation.”
Hasenbalg and McClure dropped more bombs to set the stage for a game-ending ace by Gindling and a 25-9 triumph.
All that coming on the heels of a straight-sets win over Henry Clay (10-26) back in August might have left the Cards with the impression that they could punch the cruise control button.
Watts, McClure and McClanahan staked SC to a 6-4 lead in the third set and only reinforced those beliefs.
“We kind of settled a little bit,” Ortman said. “We met our expectations and felt good about the second set coming off a big win and didn't really do the work to got through that third set. We just had to focus on discipline and reset the culture and understand that there are no bad opponents. That's part of being in the district that we're in. You have to take it very seriously all the time.”
McClure's block and another Watts ace stretched the lead to 15-11 before Henry Clay emerged from a timeout huddle and drastically turned the tide.
Henry Clay won nine of the next 10 points, with an ace from Casey Wells giving the Devils their latest lead in a set all evening.
Leahy's ace briefly quelled that momentum and cut it to 21-18, but the Devils soldiered on to a 25-21 win and prolonged the match.
“I knew we had it,” Peters said. “We just had to settle down, calm down a bit and get back to our game.”
Grace Wells served up a storm to start SC's crucial comeback game. A series of four sensational digs, the last by Leahy, led to Watts' kill for a 5-1 lead.
That cushion expanded to 11-2, and relentless work above the twine from Watts, McClure and Hasenbalg stretched it to double digits before one last Henry Clay snap-back.
Sunny Hilliard's spike sliced the gap to three, 19-16, before an answer from Hasenbalg propelled the Cards toward their final margin of 25-20.
“That was an eight-point run. Great serving by them,” Ortman said. “It got a little frantic. We got a little overwhelmed and had to reset mentally. A great adjustment by Makenzie putting the ball exactly where it needed to be helped get us out of that run.”
SC, which had separate winning streaks of four and six matches early in the season, hasn't tasted defeat since Sept. 27 against Great Crossing. The Lady Cards have won 28 of their past 30 sets.