LEXINGTON — When a new high school opened in the county, it was the existing volleyball program forced to start from scratch.
The coach and almost the entire roster of returning players from a 24-win team bounced over to Great Crossing, leaving Scott County’s 2019 team primarily in the hands of some talented freshmen and even eighth-graders.
My, how they've grown.
SC avenged an early-season, straight-set loss and stunned No. 9 Frederick Douglass in four games Thursday night at Sayre School, clinching the Cardinals' initial 42nd District title and their first district championship of any kind in 11 years.
“When the schools split, we had to start the program from the bottom,” said senior Emily Sue Watts, who led the Cardinals with 15 kills and three blocks in the final. “We worked our way all the way from the bottom to this, so it feels really good.”
Eliminated in the district semifinals every year since a sensational seven-season run from 2009 to 2015, Scott County (25-8) bid adieu to that drought when it hosted Madison Southern in Monday's 11th Region quarterfinals.
The remainder of the tournament will be played at Bryan Station, semifinals on Tuesday and the championship Thursday night. SC storms into the draw with a school-record winning streak of a dozen.
“I think there was a run of four or five games in a row where we didn't win, and we didn't like losing,” senior setter Makenzie Peters said. “We had to go back in the gym and work harder in practice, because we were goofing off a little in practice when we were winning early in the season, so we had to refocus.”
Peters put up 38 assists while Kiley Leahy and Jayla Harris anchored a tenacious effort on the back line with 10 and nine digs, respectively.
The final tallies of 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15 were a far cry from a 25-17, 25-17, 27-25 Douglass sweep back on Sept. 15. It was one of only three matches all season in which the Lady Cards were unable to secure at least one set.
“Douglass is a top-10 team and kind of showed us, OK, these are our weaknesses. It was early in the season, so it gave us time to say we're gonna attack these every day in practice. We talk about small details all the time,” SC coach Michael Ortman said.
“Every detail in practice for the rest of the season was based on how do we get to that point at the end of the season where we're not talking about weaknesses but we're talking about strengths? We just attacked those weaknesses to get better every day until our serve receive was probably the best it's been all season long in that last match.”
Cailyn Barnes' dig led to a side out to clinch the third set for Scott County. Tournament most valuable player Hollee Hasenbalg clinched the fourth with her 14th kill, an authoritative cross-court smash to touch off the long-awaited celebration.
Peters, Grace Gindling (six kills, six aces) and Melanie McClanahan (six kills) joined Hasenbalg on the all-tournament team.
Scott County won four in a row to start the season, then lost three before another six-match winning streak entering its first showdown with Frederick Douglass.
“It was a roller coaster at the beginning, but now we're just going up from here,” Watts said.
Ortman was a key missing piece for seniors McClanahan, Peters, Watts, Harris, Megan Sullivan and Kyara Beatty.
Formerly their middle school coach, he took over this past off-season with a positive, level-headed approach that brought out the same in them.
“Michael is a good coach,” Watts said. “He makes us want it more. He cares about us as a person first before a volleyball player.”
“We had a new energy. It wasn't dreadful coming to practice. We enjoyed playing. We all loved being together, so it made it a lot more fun to actually come and want to win,” Peters added. “Michael just makes you want to get better, come into the gym and work harder every day.”
The feeling is mutual. Ortman described himself as “spoiled” by the attitude and work ethic of his veteran players.
“I've been coaching all these kids since fifth grade, All at Royal Spring except for one, and I had her in club,” Ortman said. “It means a lot. I started with a club team, nine kids in a gym, losing money every day. For them to work their butt off without me and to be here at this point, all the credit goes to them. Those seniors put in the work, and those juniors stepped in.”
SC rattled off an amazing nine straight victories without losing a set before a hard-fought 3-1 road win at Lexington Catholic, then survived by the same score against Henry Clay in Wednesday's semifinals.
Henry Clay dominated the district from 2013 through 2020, eliminating Scott County countless times. Beating the Devils likely demystified anything the Broncos could serve up.
“We dropped that second set, and they came straight into the huddle and said, 'Let's go. Done in four.' That mindset, especially after being swept early in the year, it's awesome that they set that precedent,” Ortman said.
And in a sport largely dominated locally by Lexington schools in the past, Georgetown now has two of the four reigning district champions.
Seeing their neighbors at Great Crossing excel the past three years, including last fall's first-ever region championship for the city, certainly fueled the fire.
“It motivated us a lot to see Great Crossing win that after the split,” Watts said.
“They're our rivals, but they're also our friends, so it's nice to see them succeed, but it feels nice for us to succeed this year,” echoed Peters. “We have a bright future. Our freshman team was undefeated this year. Our JV team did good, so we have a good future going forward.”