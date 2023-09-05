Stymied in a series of close losses to start the season, Scott County volleyball has shown lately that it is learning to close the deal.
After dropping the opening set Tuesday night at home against Oldham County, SC roared back in the second game, then dominated the next two for a 3-1 win.
That continued a trend that started last Thursday with a five-set, comeback triumph over 42nd District rival Henry Clay.
SC fell 25-21 in the opening set against Oldham County before turning it around with a late flourish to prevail 25-22 and even the match.
From there, the the Lady Cardinals turned up the heat and dismissed the Colonels by counts of 25-16 and 25-15.
Willow Morgan chalked up six kills to lead a balanced attack at the net for SC.
Hollee Hasenbalg added five kills, several of those instrumental in the tying and go-ahead games.
Anna Peters, Amy McClure and Haleigh Pearson each furnished four kills, with three each from Allie McClanahan and Jessica Edwards. Pearson, Morgan and Edwards combined for seven blocks on the defensive end.
Peters set 23 assists, while Cailyn Barnes (13 digs) and Kiley Leahy (12) set a tenacious tone. Barnes and Leahy each served four of the Cards’ 19 aces.
Scott County volleyball picked up a signature 11th Region victory and once again in thrilling fashion Thursday, prevailing 3-1 at Lafayette in a match that saw every set settled by the minimum two points.
The Lady Cards went the extra mile in each of the first two games to win by scores of 26-24 and 27-25 before the Generals returned the favor, 29-27.
SC (3-3) closed it out, 25-23, to seal its third consecutive triumph.
Lafayette (7-3) entered the match with its only prior losses against No. 6 Bowling Green and No. 7 Great Crossing.