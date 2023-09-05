Cards charge back

Allie McClanahan puts away a point for Scott County in a win over Oldham County.

 Kal Oakes

Stymied in a series of close losses to start the season, Scott County volleyball has shown lately that it is learning to close the deal.

After dropping the opening set Tuesday night at home against Oldham County, SC roared back in the second game, then dominated the next two for a 3-1 win.

