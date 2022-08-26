Tuesday night was about three hours shy from an even 2,500 days since Scott County had defeated Bryan Station in volleyball.
Heck, the Cardinals took only one set from the Defenders since that milepost on October 20, 2015, and that brief glow in the dark happened the very next season.
It felt like breaking that dry spell should have been a little more dramatic or challenging than SC's straight-sets sweep. But starting with a dozen consecutive points that won the opening game by a 25-5 landslide, the Lady Cards left no doubt.
Similar sharp momentum swings characterized subsequent sets of 25-14 and 25-15, extending the first season-opening winning streak for Scott County (2-0 overall, 1-0 district) since 2018.
“I've been playing varsity since eighth grade, so it's been a minute since we beat them,” junior Grace Gindling said. “We have a new coaching system this year. I feel like we're working on really getting our energy up. Last year we weren't really happy together, and this year the energy's just there.”
Michael Ortman, who had a prior coach-player relationship with every player on the squad, took over in the off-season and has changed the Lady Cards' mindset in a hurry.
“Our strength is we've been playing with each other since middle school at Royal Spring with Michael. Michael came back, and we all have the chemistry,” said senior Emily Sue Watts, who secured player of the match honors with a dozen kills and seven digs. “He's very positive. He taught us a lot. He's why we're the players we are today.”
Scott County used Grace Wells' strength on the service line, Jayla Harris' experience and toughness in the middle and the strength of Watts, Gindling and Amy McClure at net to overwhelm Bryan Station (0-2, 0-1) from the get-go.
Wells, Harris and Makenzie Peters combined for 12 of SC's 15 aces on the night. Gindling (eight kills) and McClure (five) complemented Watts with big swings above the nylon. Peters and Gindling teamed up for five blocks.
“We've been working on our tempo and building culture one step at a time,” Ortman said. “We had a great start last week at Woodford. Then we got a whole week to work through our differences and make the next step.”
Bryan Station rallied with its most productive stretch to start the second set, but Wells' kill knotted the match at seven and started a 10-1 run to remove any doubt.
Watts, Peters, Harris and Melanie McClanahan give Scott County a senior nucleus in the regular rotation that the Lady Cards haven't generally known since reigning 11th Region champion Great Crossing arrived in the city.
“We've just been waiting to be good this whole time,” Watts said. “We started off young, like five years ago. We worked our way up all the way to here. It feels awesome.”
Harris' ace and Gindling's game-winning put-away helped seal the second set, and the Cardinals never trailed in the third thanks to more tidy service from Peters and a 4-0 lead out of the gate.
SC matched a modest 3-0 response from Station, capped by two more non-returnable serves from Peters, to increase the margin to 10-4 and go its merry way.
“We've all been playing together since sixth grade, so we definitely have chemistry with each other. I feel like we're going to have a pretty good season,” Gindling said. “I feel like Michael brings a lot of discipline and community. We're all becoming a family and a team, and we're trusting each other, and it's just become a really good program.”
Home matches against Henry Clay (Thursday), Tates Creek (Aug. 30) and Lafayette (Sept. 1) will continue to test Scott County's growth.
SC travels to Great Crossing on Sept. 27.
“I coached at Royal Spring for six years, so I've actually coached every single player here whether it was club or middle school. Coming in I know their weaknesses and their strengths so I can build the program around them, and it helps them be the best they can be,” Ortman said. “There's a lot of trust there, and that's what I've been preaching all year is trust your tean and we'll get where we need to be.”
Everyone involved hopes that destination is something else the Cards haven't achieved since 2015.
“We're hoping to see what we've got against Henry Clay on Thursday, and Douglass (Sept. 15) will be our challenge,” Ortman said. “Ultimately our goal is finish top two in the district and get to regions.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.