Great Crossing and Scott County volleyball teams marched ahead in the playoffs with victories at different tournament venues Monday evening.
The Warhawks opened defense of their 41st District championship with authority in a 3-0 victory over Frankfort inside the dome at Western Hills High School.
With the 25-12, 25-9, 25-20 verdict, GC (11-6) won its eighth consecutive match and earned a second straight trip to the 11th Region tournament, which will be held next week.
Thursday’s final, also at WHHS, will feature Great Crossing against the winner of the other semifinal between Western Hills and Franklin County.
In Lexington, Scott County prevailed in the 42nd District quarterfinals, 3-1, over Sayre on the court at Frederick Douglass.
The Cardinals have defeated the Spartans in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 match each of the four years since the district expanded to five teams.
Three of the four sets went down to the wire. SC (5-9) struggled out of the gate as Sayre (14-5) pounded out a 25-22 triumph.
Back stormed the Cards with a 25-20 win in the second stanza before a 25-9 breeze in game three. SC closed it out 25-22 in the fourth.
In a similarly tight match to close out the regular season last week, SC twice had to go past 25 points after dropping the opening set to eke out a 3-1 victory.
Scott County will be back in action against mighty Henry Clay (15-3) in the semifinals Tuesday evening with a regional berth at stake. The Blue Devils prevailed 25-12, 25-18, 25-10 during the regular season.
Great Crossing defeated Frankfort with similar ease when the teams met two weeks ago.
The Warhawks closed out the first set of the rematch with five consecutive points, including two aces by Reagan McLean. Ryann Thomas added a block and a kill during the run.
A matching 5-0 flourish launched the second game. Grace Brooker delivered a soft-touch kill and a block during the sequence, with an ace from Thomas and a block by McLean providing the punctuation.
Kirstynn Yarber contributed a pair of aces during a lengthy service rotation to increase the lead to double digits, and the Warhawks continued the onslaught from there.
Frankfort briefly led twice early in the third set, with GC coach Adam Ivetic employing a younger lineup. Service by Bianca Ward and Valery Zavala and strong work at net from Riley Ellison and Jazzy Calvert quickly gave the Warhawks a comfort zone.
This story will be updated.