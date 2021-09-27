Signature wins hadn't been a problem for the Great Crossing volleyball team this season. Earning one in front of the home crowd seemed an elusive quest, though.
GC took care of that lingering detail Thursday night with a wild, four-set win over West Jessamine in a top-10 showdown.
Both the third and fourth game went beyond the regulation distance, with the No. 10 Warhawks taking down the No. 9 Colts by a 28-26 margin in each.
Great Crossing grabbed the first set, 25-20, before West Jessamine evened the match with a 25-22 triumph.
Marley Staats, who recently committed to Georgetown College hall of famer Kara Hellmann's program at NCAA Division II West Georgia, led the Warhawks with 19 kills. Grace Brooker added 12 as GC asserted its athleticism at the net.
Morgan Caba led three Warhawks in double-digit digs with 21. Ryann Thomas (18) and Riley Ellison (10) also were instrumental in extending points throughout the hard-fought match.
Brooker, Jasmine Koonce and Jazzy Calvert all chalked up three blocks. Teagan Feezor and Kaelyn Faul were top setters with 22 and 19 assists, respectively.
GC followed up that victory with a 4-2 mark against other top-notch competition in the Kentucky Challenge.
Highlights of that weekend festival included the second win this season over Bowling Green and a revenge victory over Frederick Douglass, which dealt GC one of its three prior defeats.
Great Crossing also won two-setters over Simon Kenton and Lee County of Leesburg, Georgia. Paul Laurence Dunbar and Ryle knocked off GC in a pair of close contests.
The Warhawks make the short trip to Scott County to take on the Cards at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. News-Graphic and NFHS Network will team up to air that Battle of the Birds for the first time.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.