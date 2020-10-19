FRANKFORT - Most of us are taking extra health precautions these days, but Great Crossing volleyball coach Adam Ivetic had more than COVID-19 complications on his mind Monday night.
After two of his top front line players were wheeled in for knee surgery in the past week, Ivetic cringed every tine he witnessed anything close to a collision in the Warhawks' 41st District semifinal against Frankfort.
GC's thorough domination of the first game and a half made it easy for the coach and his assistants to turn the remainder of the match into a chemistry experiment, one the Warhawks passed with flying colors in a straight-sets breeze.
“They were starting to come under the net in the second set, and I told (my assistants) I need to get all our starters out of there as soon as possible,” Ivetic said. “The last thing I need is a third knee injury. We've got to just try to stay healthy the rest of this year and see how far we can go.”
Alora Wilson and Ellie Eckerle are relegated to the sidelines, but the rest of the Warhawks' roster Is committed to keep them cheering for the foreseeable future.
With the 25-12, 25-9, 25-20 verdict, defending district champion GC (11-6) won its eighth consecutive match and earned a second straight trip to the 11th Region tournament, which will be held next week.
Thursday’s final will feature Great Crossing against host Western Hills, starting at 6 p.m.
“We were able to clear the bench and let the kids have some fun, get my senior (Kirstynn Yarber) in at libero,” Ivetic said. “I was happy we got a lot of people in there to really show off what they can do.”
Great Crossing defeated Frankfort with similar ease when the teams met two weeks ago.
The Warhawks closed out the first set of the rematch with five consecutive points, including two aces by Reagan McLean. Ryann Thomas added a block and a kill during the run.
Frankfort (2-14) wasn't a serious threat to GC's continued playoff aspirations, and at times the Warhawks' attention to detail reinforced that reality.
“We kind of started off a little slow, and we also got a little bit goofy to end the third set. We just had to remind them that this is a chance for us to go out and play real volleyball with a scoreboard and a clock,” Ivetic said.
“The stuff that's happening on our side of the net doesn't change. What we do, the way we run out offense, set up our defense, our discipline, it doesn't matter who's on the other side. It doesn't matter what's happening over there. We can still play our game.”
A matching 5-0 flourish launched the second game. Grace Brooker delivered a soft-touch kill and a block during the sequence, with an ace from Thomas and a block by McLean providing the punctuation.
Yarber contributed a pair of aces during a lengthy service rotation to increase the lead to double digits, and the Warhawks continued the onslaught from there.
By then, Ivetic's mind was already on future region opponents. His mode of attack might have given some of them food for thought.
“We tried out some new stuff in the second set, kind of getting ready for different scenarios we might see. We were trying to really bolster our block in the middle,” he said. “I used a freshman, Riley Ellison, on the outside. That gave me the ability to put Grace and Marley (Staats) on the right.
"You put those two, Reagan and Jasmine (Koonce) against any middle-outside combo in the region, I'm feeling pretty confident about it. I don't know if it's something we'll ever actually use, but now we have it.”
Frankfort briefly led twice early in the third set against a substantially younger GC lineup.
Service by Bianca Ward and Valery Zavala and strong work at net from Riley Ellison and Jazzy Calvert quickly gave the Warhawks a comfort zone.
Staats (seven), Thomas (five) and Brooker (four) led GC in the kills category. Teagan Feezor (14 sets) and Annie Pearson (11) helped furnish the easy put-aways. Kaelyn Faul delivered most of her team-high seven digs in the third set.
GC has played six fewer matches than Western Hills entering Thursday's title tilt, That's largely the product of several dates against Fayette County opponents being canceled in the past two weeks.
“It's going pretty good,” Ivetic said of the Warhawks' winning streak. “I would have liked to see Dunbar, Catholic and Station one time before the end of the year, but you've got to do what's best for the kids, and keeping them safe and healthy going into the playoffs is the most important thing.”