Great Crossing volleyball’s defense of its 41st District championship appeared right on track Tuesday night in a straight-set demolition of Frankfort at home.
The Warhawks won the first two games with staggering ease, 25-4, 25-5, then closed out the match 25-12 after making liberal substitutions prior to the third set.
With the victory, GC (7-6 overall, 3-0 district) clinched the top seed in the district tournament, which will begin Monday, Oct. 19 at Western Hills.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Warhawks, who defeated 12th Region champion West Jessamine in a five-setter last Thursday. That was a first on the season for GC after dropping three previous matches that went the distance.
This one never harbored anything resembling that drama. GC set the tone with kills by Marley Staats and Ryann Thomas and two aces from Morgan Caba out of the gate.
Thomas added a block and another spike during a long run on Annie Pearson’s serve to make it 15-1. Kills by Grace Brooker, Reagan McLean and two in succession by Jasmine Koonce sealed that set.
The second chapter saw more of the same, with Koonce and Staats providing the heavy artillery behind Kirstynn Yarber’s serve In an 8-0 start.
Frankfort took its only lead of any kind at 9-8 in the third, but GC countered with six straight to start a 17-3 run to the finish. GC excelled in that game with a revamped lineup that moved Yarber to libero and saw key contributions from relative varsity newcomers Valery Zavala, Jazzy Calvert, Bianca Ward and Kaelyn Faul.
GC travels to Montgomery County for a Thursday match.
For much more on the Frankfort win, please see Friday's edition of the News-Graphic.