FRANKFORT - Great Crossing maintained its hammerlock on 41st District volleyball Thursday night with a convincing, straight-sets victory over Western Hills in the tournament final.
Back-to-back champions and winners of nine consecutive matches, the Warhawks (12-6) earned a preferred seed in next week’s region tournament. GC will face the runner-up from the 42nd, 43rd or 44th District (to be determined by a draw on Saturday) in the quarterfinals.
GC swept Western Hills by totals of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-19. The Warhawks are unbeaten in 13 all-time matches against their three district rivals, winning 39 of the 41 sets played in those contests.
Junior Ryann Thomas, who is committed to NCAA Division I Arkansas State University, was named most valuable player of the tournament. Grace Brooker, Morgan Caba and Jasmine Koonce joined Thomas on the all-tourney team.
The Warhawks opened the match with three consecutive points before the Wolverines (16-8) won seven of the next eight to force a timeout. Thomas put a stop to that run with one of her many kills.
Great Crossing twice pulled even on an ace by Annie Pearson, them a smash from Reagan McLean, before a combined block from Koonce and Thomas and Caba’s ace vaulted the Warhawks back in front.
Koonce and Thomas padded that lead with more strong work at the net in conjunction with a strong service rotation from Kirstynn Yarber.
Marley Staats sealed the set with a block.
Game two was a GC masterpiece. Pearson produced multiple aces in a 9-0 run. She also was setter for several authoritative put-aways by Brooker, Thomas and McLean.
McLean and Brooker dominated at the point of attack during a lengthy march on Thomas’ serve. Kills by Staats and Thomas and consecutive aces by Yarber slammed the door.
Western Hills jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Brooker stopped the bleeding in the third. The Wolverines maintained that advantage until 13-12. A kill from McLean and a hard-to-handle, crosscourt shot by Staats put the Warhawks in front for keeps.
Kaelyn Faul’s service and Thomas and Koonce’s finishes stretched the lead. Caba collected two more aces before Thomas slammed home the clincher.
