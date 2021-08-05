High school volleyball regular season doesn’t officially begin for two more weeks, but Great Crossing is already off to a soaring start.
GC christened the campaign this past Friday through Sunday by winning the bronze medal in the loaded varsity field at the Bluegrass State Games, held at various sites in the Lexington area.
Third place fit nicely with the overriding themes of the Warhawks’ weekend.
“This is our third year. We only had three datys of practice leading into this, while other teams had 10,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “We had three kids get ankle injuries throughout the tournament. We were in a three-way tie on Saturday and got through. And we played three matches on Sunday with no more than five minutes in between.”
Coming off its second consecutive 41st District title and first-ever trip to the 11th Region semifinals, Great Crossing returns the bulk of its roster for the 2021 season.
That experience showed with a balanced output on the stat sheet throughout the eight-match grind.
Marley Staats led the Warhawks at net with 48 kills, followed by Ryann Thomas with 34 and Grace Brooker with 32.
Jasmine Koonce headed the defensive effort with a dozen blocks. Brooker added eight, while Kate Rush chimed in with seven,
Teagan Feezor set up the Warhawks’ attack to the tune of 63 assists, helped out by Rush with 40 and Morgan Caba’s 11.
Caba contributed a team-high 47 digs, with Thomas (29) and Feezor (24) supplying plenty of support.
On the service line, Feezor fueled GC with nine aces. Caba chalked up seven, whie Riley Ellison and Jolie Montgomery notched six apiece.
“We had big contributions from our nine seniors and had several reserves jump in for injured players and hold their own against some of the top teams in the state,” Ivetic said. “This senior class is an all-time great one that will hold GCHS team and individual records for a long time, but the future of the program is very bright.”
That was further evidenced by Great Crossing’s silver medal in the junior varisty division.
On the varsity side, GC rolled past Betsy Layne, Apollo and Newport Central Catholic to start the tournament, the latter two in 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday succession.
Caba kept GC alive by serving eight consecutive points to clinch a 21-19 set and a sweep of Atherton.
Great Crossing also rallied from one-set deficits to knock off Central Hardin and Holy Cross Covington, each by a slim 16-14 margin in the third and deciding game.
The only loss in pool play, West Jessamine, was GC’s fifth match in 18 hours.
“We lost a starting middle hitter to an ankle in the first set and got all out of whack,” Ivetic said.
Ryle ousted Great Crossing in Sunday’s semifinals.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.