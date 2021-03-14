Eleven local state qualifiers and a landmark day for the second-year Great Crossing program highlighted Saturday’s Region 5 wrestling championship meet, held at Scott County High School.
GC (167.5 points) finished in third place as a team, only 1.5 points behind runner-up South Oldham. Woodford County won the title with 227 points.
Rounding out the field were Anderson County (151), Oldham County (138.5), Western Hills (100), Scott County (seventh, 83), Spencer County (76.5), Grant County (38) and North Oldham (38).
Rowdy Benner and Nicholas Armentano were crowned regional champions for the Warhawks. Benner’s win gave him back-to-back gold medals in the event.
Jaxon Staggs and Gus Roberts each reached the final for GC and advance to state as regional runners-up, while Clayton Shaddix, Josh Strayer and Joaquin Solis all won their third-place matches and punched their tickets to state.
SC secured four state berths, led by James Arnold and Frank Chisley, both of whom will compete in the showcase for the third consecutive year. Arnold was a runner-up on the day, while Chisley captured fourth place.
Elijah Baysinger and Kaden McConnaughhay each won a third-place match for the Cardinals and advanced to state.
This year’s state meet will be split into first and second rounds due to COVID-19 protocols and limits on building capacity. Regions 5 and 6 will hold the first portion of their bracket next Saturday, March 20, at Ryle High School in Union.
Benner and Armentano each pinned their final-round region foe in less than a minute. Benner dispatched 120-pound challenger Noah Toomey of Grant County in 34 seconds. Armentano needed only four extra ticks to wrap up Kyle Wojcicki of North Oldham at 126.
Staggs battled into the third round of the 113-pound title tilt before Kelton Baily of Western Hills prevailed by pin. Roberts dropped a 9-3 decision to Woodford County’s Nolan Banfield at 132.
Shaddix, who recently won the middle school state championship, shut out Gabe Gonzales of Anderson County, 16-0, to earn a technical fall in the 138-pound consolation final. Strayer pinned Chisley in 1:09 to take third at 152, and Solis took care of Cross Dutton in 2:18 at 220.
Arnold’s run at a title ended in the 195-pound final against Dyllan Davis of Anderson County, with the pin coming at 3:31.
Baysinger (160) pinned Logan Robertson of South Oldham in his third-place scrap, with McConnaughhay (182) getting the nod over Oldham County’s Jack Harris is 4:42.
Fifth-place finishers from each school will be on a waiting list as non-COVID replacements for the state meet. They include Trent Cano (106), Rylan Dykes (145) and Chase Little (285) of Great Crossing and Jonah Baysinger (120) and Cody Davis (220) of Scott County.