Great Crossing showed out-of-state competition why the Warhawks are considered one of the top high school wrestling teams in Kentucky this season with a convincing victory over the weekend at the Edgewood High School Invitational in Trenton, Ohio.
GC overpowered runner-up Wilmington by a final margin of 71 points, 249-178. The host school Edgewood (160) was third, followed by Miamisburg (150.5) and Brookville (147).
Simon Kenton took second among Kentucky schools and sixth overall in the 24-team field with 117 points.
Nicholas Armentano (138 pounds) and Joshua Strayer (175) rode home with individual championships.
After three consecutive pins on his way through the bracket, Armentano had the last word in a 10-7 tussle with Gage Murphy of Reading in his title tilt.
Strayer pinned Reading's Dickie Engel in 2:13 to put the stamp on his Saturday. He also pinned his semifinal and quarterfinal opponents in a combined total of under two minutes.
Trent Cano (120), Rowdy Benner (126), Ethan Sentelle (150) and Aiden Butler (165) each took runner-up honors.
Cano and Benner lost by close decision to Jonah McCloskey of Simon Kenton, 7-5, and Jayden Cochran of Miamisburg, 11-8, respectively.
It was a hard-fought end to an impressive two days for Benner, who also logged pins of 17 and two seconds as well as a 13-0 major decision en route to the final.
Butler's defeat also was by the slimmest of margins, 7-6, against Thaddeus Stuckey of Wilmington, Three falls and a major decision gave Butler his shot at the gold.
Clayton Shaddix (144) was a third-place finisher thanks to a 5-3 verdict over Max Kaye of Piqua.
Isaiah Johnson (157) and Joaquin Solis (215) both captured fifth in their divisions, with Jesse Shaddix (190) and Jacob Wilson (285) sixth.
The Warhawks also sent a delegation to the Derby City Classic at Louisville Central. Aluma Enwa and Nick Case snagged second place in that event. McKenzie McGeorge and Cooper Shaddix wound up third, while Carson Kidwell was fourth.