Brought home the hardware

Great Crossing scored a convincing team win at a wrestling meet in Trenton, Ohio, the weekend of Dec. 9 and 10.

 Photo submitted
Great Crossing showed out-of-state competition why the Warhawks are considered one of the top high school wrestling teams in Kentucky this season with a convincing victory over the weekend at the Edgewood High School Invitational in Trenton, Ohio.
 

