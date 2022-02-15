H.S. wrestling: Five Warhawks win region titles; GC one point shy of team championship
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Falling one point shy of a Region 6 title was tough to swallow Saturday, but it was hard for Great Crossing wresting to feel even remotely sheepish about five individual champions and 11 qualifiers for the semi-state round it will host next weekend.
Tremt Cano (106 pounds), Rowdy Benner (126), Gus Roberts (132), Nicholas Armentano (138) and Aiden Butler (157) took home gold medals as the Warhawks dominated the lower weight divisions.
Runner-up finishes by Malakhi Young (150) and Joshua Strayer (165), third-place honors for Ethan Sentelle (144) and Joaquin Solis (215) and fourth-place laurels for Jesse Shaddix (190) and Chase Little (285) rounded out a historic day on the mat for GC.
When all the calculator buttons were punched, Harrison County earned team bragging rights by the slimmest of margins, 275.5 points to 274.5.
Frederick Douglass was third with 208.5, followed by Bryan Station (120), Grant County (106.5), Lafayette (99), Paul Laurence Dunbar (80.5) and Scott County (67) to round out the top half of the 15-team field.
SC will send silver medalist Jonah Baysinger (120) to state.
Cano, who owns a sparkling 22-5 mark as a junior, hammered out an 8-1 decision over Steven Smith of Douglass in their title match.
Benner improved to 35-4 on his sophomore season, culminating in a pin of Douglass' Maximus Moncrief for the championship.
Roberts (24-6) pinned Harrison County's Logan Hein to complete his run through the bracket, while Armentano (20-8) stuck Anthony Webster of Grant County. Both are juniors.
Another sophomore, Butler (15-10), pinned Alex Sledd of Harrison County.
Young fell in the finals by pinfall to Harrison County's Logan Dingus. Brayden Giannone of Lafayette stayed undefeated with a pin of Strayer in their title tilt.
Sentelle scored a major decision over John Alden of West Jessamine for the bronze. Solis pinned Alex Lynch of Tates Creek.
Henry Clay's Jaden Hackney and Bryan Station's Gary McCaulley won their third-place matches over Shaddix and Little, respectively.
Scott County featured a flurry of fifth-place finishers: Frank Chisley (150), Cody Davis (165), Landon Theurer (175) and Ben Camp (190).
Jaxon Staggs (113) and Jack Finley (120) were fifth for Great Crossing, one spot shy of the state threshold.
