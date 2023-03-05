If your wrestling program is mentioned in the same paragraph with Paducah Tilghman, Union County and Johnson Central, you have arrived in KHSAA wrestling.
Anyone paying attention to Great Crossing's ascent the past two years and especially this breakthrough season already knew that. The Warhawks embellished the point over the weekend and punctuated a banner year with third place in the state championship at George Rogers Clark Arena in Winchester.
Great Crossing qualified three wrestlers for the championship round and placed seven on the podium.
Ren Birk (113), Gus Roberts (132) and Aiden Butler (157) became the first three wrestlers in program history to reach the title match. Each finished second in the state.
Rowdy Benner (126) and Ethan Sentelle (150) finished fourth in their divisions. Joshua Strayer (175) wound up fifth, while Nicholas Armentano (138) was sixth. Trent Cano (120), Clayton Shaddix (144), Malakhi Young (165) and Joaquin Solis (215) also qualified and competed for GC, as did Jonah Baysinger (138) and Kayne Garrett (150) of Scott County.
Led by four individual champions, Paducah Tilghman took down seven-time defending champion Union County, 185.5 to 162. Great Crossing tied Johnson Central with 119 points after the Golden Eagles narrowly won last week's Regions 5-8 semi-state meet.
GC won both the state dual meet championship and its region title earlier in recent weeks.
“Those boys battled, and I am proud of them for what they have done for this community and the sport of wrestling,” GC coach Sam Murdock said.
Birk dropped a 7-0 decision to Landon Evans of Ryle in the 113-pound final.
He was nearly untouchable on his way through the bracket. After earning a 9-1 major decision over Kayden York of South Warren on Friday, Birk shut out Mason Orth of Campbell County in the quarterfinals and Ryan Smith of Johnson Central in Saturday's semi.
Roberts fell to Leland Reeves of Taylor County, 3-1, on a takedown early in sudden-victory overtime at 132. Reeves earned a point by escape to start the second period and Roberts returned the favor at the outset of the third in what was otherwise a stalemate.
In the semis, Roberts cruised past Colin Tucker of Wayne County via major decision, 9-1.
Butler yielded the 157-pound title to Braedon Herron of North Hardin when he could not continue the match after an injury timeout during the second period. Herron led on points at the time of the stoppage.
On his route to the final, Butler beat three Louisville-area wrestlers, two by decision and another by fall.
Benner pounded out a 7-5 decision over Micah Thompson of Boyle County before being pinned by eventual 126-pound state champion Jordyn Raney of Union County. At 150 pounds, Lafayette's Jasitin Kubwimana avenged a 4-3 quarterfinal loss to Sentelle with a 7-5 verdict in the third-place contest.
Baysinger earned Scott County's three points in the meet with a consolation-bracket pin of LaRue County's Charlee Reed Greenwell.