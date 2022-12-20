Two milestone victories were centerpieces of an overpowering performance Saturday by host Great Crossing at its Warhawk Duals.
Rowdy Benner and Gus Roberts became the first pair of GC wrestlers to win 100 career matches, and both were among a nest of undefeated Warhawks en route to the team title.
GC shut out Bourbon County (84-0), dominated Holmes (78-3), Conner (72-12) and Floyd Central of Indiana (75-3) and wrapped up the day with a championship-round rout (64-15) of Frederick Douglass.
Ten pins — including falls from Benner (126 pounds), Clayton Shaddix (144), Joshua Strayer (175) and Ren Birk (106) in 29 seconds or less —fueled the Warhawks' bashing of the Broncos.
Roberts (132), Nicholas Armentano (138), Ethan Sentelle (150), Aiden Butler (157), Zack Baker (190) and Jacob Wilson (285) also took out their Douglass opponents ahead of the scheduled distance, and Malakhi Young (165) left no doubt with a 9-1 major decision.
Benner made his history with a 30-second shutdown in the Floyd Central match. Roberts, who hit his round number in the morning session, polished off his interstate rival seven seconds quicker.
The match was stopped briefly after each win and an announcement made as both competitors were given a banner to commemorate the accomplishment.
Joaquin Solis (215) and Trent Cano (120) added to Great Crossing's winning ways in the blanking of Bourbon County. Aluma Enwa (113) picked up pins against Holmes and Floyd Central.
Madison Central finished third in the day-long meet, followed by Conner, Simon Kenton, Floyd Central, Great Crossing's “Kelly” team, Bourbon County, Raceland and Holmes.
The kelly group beat Bourbon County and Raceland with Jesse Shaddix (190), Michael Braunm (215), Jack Finley (126), and Logan Meyer (175) leading the way.