Another “Battle of the Birds” takes center stage Friday night when Great Crossing hosts Scott County and Frederick Douglass in high school wrestling.
The first matches are scheduled for 7 p.m., with the Warhawks and Cardinals expected to wrap up the evening in their head-to-head clash.
It couldn’t have been any closer one year ago, when Great Crossing took advantage of a tiebreaker to knock off Scott County in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
After a delayed start to the season, neither team has wasted any time hitting the mat as often as possible. SCHS and GCHS have competed a total of nine times throughout the state since the schedule got underway Jan. 9.
Scott County most recently saw action in a quadrangular meet last weekend at Louisville Trinity. The Cards came out on the short end in all three competitions, falling to the host Shamrocks (63-9) as well as Dixie Heights (39-33) and Bullitt East (58-24).
James Arnold was undefeated in his three matches for the Cardinals at 195 pounds. Frank Chisley (152), Elijah Baysinger (160) and Kaden McConaughhay (182) each scored a pair of victories.
One-time winners at the event were Camryn Clark (132), Landon Theurer (170) and Daniel Daff (285).
In a solo, mid-week match at Frederick Douglass on Jan. 20, the Broncos squeaked out a 48-30 win over the Cardinals.
Jonah Baysinger (120), Cody Davis (220), Elijah Baysinger, Chisley and Arnold all had their arms raised against Douglass.
Scott County celebrated senior day on Jan. 16 by welcoming Bryan Station, Campbell County and Danville to town. The visitors came out on top in a series of hard-fought matches — 37-24, 51-28 and 42-30, respectively.
Arnold and Elijah Baysinger each went 3-for-3 in the proceedings. Chisley, McConaughhay and Davis were repeat winners. Landon Theurer, Brindin Theurer (170) and Ethan Miracle (285) all triumphed once.
SC scored its lone dual victory of the season to date in Anderson County, setting aside Spencer County, 36-33, on Jan. 13. The host Bearcats rolled, 76-3, on the other side of the triangle.
Chisley went 2-0 on the night, including a decision victory against Anderson. Also picking up victories to spark the win over Spencer were Lucas Saunier (138), Elijah Baysinger, Landon Theurer, Arnold and Davis.
Opening day for the Cardinals was a trip to Spencer County for the Bears’ Den round-robin on Jan. 9. Multiple winners at that venue included Saunier, Chisley, Elijah Baysinger and Landon Theurer. Arnold and McConaughhay also earned wins.
Great Crossing is off to an outstanding start in dual competition with six victories in in its 10 matches to date.
In the Taylor County Quad this past Saturday, the Warhawks defeated both local teams, topping the host Cardinals, 50-30, as well as Thomas Nelson, 69-6. GCHS took its lone loss from McCreary County, 50-26.
Four different Warhawks went a spotless 3-0 on the day: Rowdy Benner (120), Clayton Shaddix (132), Joshua Strayer (152) and Chase Little (285).
A vast array of multiple winners included Trent Cano (106), Malachi Young (145), Clay Spradlin (160) and Joaquin Solis (220).
Other Warhawks winners in the TC showcase: Jack Finley (113), Ethan Sentelle (126), Aiden Butler (126), Isiah Johnson (138), Logan Meyer (170) and Jack Herald (182).
It was a clean sweep at the Rebel Duals on Jan. 20. Great Crossing got the better of both host Boyle County, 51-27, and Bullitt Central, 70-6.
Seven GCHS competitors went 2-for-2 on the night: Cano, Benner, Gus Roberts (132), Shaddix, Strayer, Solis and Little.
Finley, Butler, Johnson, Rylan Dykes (145), Spradlin, Meyer and Herald all picked up single wins.
Great Crossing salvaged a Jan. 16 split in LaRue County. The hosts hammered out a 62-15 triumph, but GCHS flaunted their depth in a 40-24 victory over Central Hardin.
Benner and Strayer were the Warhawks’ undefeated tandem in that event. Solo wins came from all across the board: Cano, Butler, Roberts, Solis, Little and Nicholas Armentano (126).
Sentelle, Dillon Strayer and Sayre Turner also scored JV wins in the all-day affair.
GCHS’ prior home match started off the season in style Jan. 9 at Georgetown Middle School.
A convincing 60-15 win over Owensboro Apollo highlighted the crossroads competition. GCHS fell to Paducah Tilghman, 63-18, and Conner, 48-33.
Benner was a tidy 3-0 to launch his campaign. Finley, Armentano, Shaddix, Strayer and Little each won twice.
Cano, Young, Roberts, Spradlin, Meyer and Jesse Shaddix (220) each crafted a win on opening day.
