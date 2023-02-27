In control

Rowdy Benner of Great Crossing goes for a takedown on his way to second place in the 126-pound class at semi-state wrestling.

 Laura Armentano
Great Crossing added more heavy metal to its unforgettable 2022-23 wrestling soundtrack with three individual champions and a record 11 state qualifiers Saturday from the Regions 5 through 8 semi-state meet, held at Ryle High School in Union.
 

Tags

Recommended for you