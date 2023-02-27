Great Crossing added more heavy metal to its unforgettable 2022-23 wrestling soundtrack with three individual champions and a record 11 state qualifiers Saturday from the Regions 5 through 8 semi-state meet, held at Ryle High School in Union.
Gus Roberts (132 pounds), Aiden Butler (157) and Joshua Strayer (175) won gold medals, propelling GC to a close second-place finish behind perennial powerhouse Johnson Central.
Rowdy Benner (126) and Ethan Sentelle (150) each finished as runner-up for the state dual meet and region champion Warhawks, who sent eight competitors to last year's KHSAA meet.
The season-ending showcase is at George Rogers Clark Arena in Winchester with early bouts Friday and the championship rounds Saturday.
Ren Birk won third third place at 113 pounds, with Malakhi Young fourth at 165.
Trent Cano (120), Nicholas Armentano (138) and Clayton Shaddix (144) all claimed fifth for Great Crossing, with Joaquin Solis (215) seventh.
Scott County qualified a pair of wrestlers — Jonah Baysinger (138) and Kayne Garrett (150) — for state by virtue of fourth-place performances.
Led by four individual champs, Johnson Central edged Great Crossing for the team title by a slim margin of 229.5 to 216. Ryle (154,5) was a distant third, followed by Boyle County (124) and Walton-Verona (115).
Scott County (39) was a strong 14th out of 50 schools.
Roberts, a senior, improved to 37-5 on the season with his pin over Leland Reeves of Taylor County in 3:04. Reeves had been defeated only once all season prior to the final.
Butler ran his record to 37-4 with a 7-4 decision over Johnson Central's Logan Castle.
His junior classmate Strayer stuck Seth Davis of Johnson Central in 3:50 and is now 41-6 on the winter.
In a battle of tough customers with matching 38-3 marks, junior four-time region champion Benner was oh-so-close to GC's fourth title but dropped an 11-9 decision to JD Morris of Johnson Central.
Sentelle's match was also decided by the thinnest of margins, 1-0, against undefeated Rilen Pinkston of Highlands. The GC junior is now 37-10 overall.
Birk, a sophomore, decisioned eighth-grader Kaygen Roberts of Boyle County, 8-2, to take home the bronze medal.
Young dropped a 7-3 verdict to Owen Lamer of Taylor County in their third-place scrap.
Cano pinned Ethan Masters of Boyle County in the third round to close out his evening.
Armentano took down Martin County's Parker Maynard by a 7-2 count.
Shaddix won fifth-place honors via walkover against Caleb Barnes of Johnson Central.
Solis defeated Joshua Brophy of Simon Kenton in overtime, 3-1.
In third-place bids for the Cardinals, Baysinger fell 12-5 to Carson Herbst of Madison Central and Garrett took a technical fall at the hands of region champ Jasitin Kubwimana of Lafayette.