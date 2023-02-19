The way Great Crossing wrestlers throw each other around Monday through Thursday, it is no wonder the rest of the teams in the region, state and even neighboring Ohio struggle to deal with the Warhawks on weekends.
“Every day in practice we have to focus up and try our hardest. Honestly we try and kill each other,” GC junior Rowdy Benner said. “Some days you're gonna have to pick up your partner. You've got to give 100 percent. You can't take a day off. We're a fourth-year program. That's how I think we've gotten good.”
Good is putting it mildly. Two weeks after claiming Kentucky's dual-meet state championship, Great Crossing dominated at home Saturday and put the formality of its first-ever Region 6 championship in the trophy case.
Led by four-time region champion Benner at 126 pounds, the Warhawks won eight individual titles and routed runner-up Harrison County by a final tally of 324.5 to 206.
It erased the foul taste of losing to the Thorobreds by a single point last winter.
“It's a big improvement. I'm glad we came out here today and showed that we're top dog,” Benner said. “I'd say we met expectations this season so far. We've still got two more.”
Semi-state competition was at Ryle High School in Union this weekend, followed by the state meet Feb. 23-24 at George Rogers Clark Arena in Winchester.
In addition to Benner, GC's parade of champions featured Ren Birk (113), Augustus Roberts (132), Nicholas Armentano (138), Clayton Shaddix (144), Aiden Butler (157), Malakhi Young (165) and Joshua Strayer (175).
Ethan Sentelle (150) and Jesse Shaddix (190) were runners-up, with Miguel Francisco (106), Trent Cano (120) and Joaquin Solis (215) all winning third place and advancing to semi-state.
“We wrestled decent today. Still got a lot of work to do. We're going to keep pushing for the next two weeks,” GC coach Sam Murdock said. “You're never done improving. We've already got Monday's practice lined up. We'll make adjustments on Monday and try to get better.”
Clayton Shaddix pulled off the most dramatic win in the finals, using an escape and takedown in the final 15 seconds to overcome Jacob Wolfe of Frederick Douglass, 12-9.
Benner believes such finishes are a product of those workouts in the team's sweltering headquarters adjacent to the GC fieldhouse.
“Coach has taken it up a notch,” Benner said. “This year feels a lot more intense. I think he did the right thing by making us train so hard. Today just shows it paid off.”
Murdock, who was named the region's coach of the year, deflected the praise to his team.
“We cranked it up. We've given them the opportunity. You still need effort and attitude from your athletes,” Murdock said. “You can create the hardest practices in the world, but if you don't have kids that are willing to follow, participate and lead, then it's just a hard practice in the coach's mind.”
After pinning his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents in a total of 102 seconds, Benner (39-3) fought off a furious challenge from Harrison County's Leydon Nelson (35-7) in 3:24 to win the gold.
Birk blanked Douglass' Kapela Joseph by a 5-0 margin. Roberts, who breezed through the championship rounds with back-to-back pins, capped the run by injury forfeit over Jefferson Crump of Tates Creek.
In an all-local final, Armentano shut out Scott County's Jonah Baysinger, 11-0.
Topped by Baysinger's runner-up effort and third-place finishes from Kayne Garrett (150) and Cristian Rodriguez (285), the Cardinals were eighth out of 14 teams with 88 points.
Butler pinned Michael Watts of Harrison County in 3:05 before Young's hard-fought, 3-2 decision over Landon Worley of Douglass.
Strayer stormed to a 17-1 technical fall over Harrison's Jacobie White.
“We've started to get a great culture and high expectations. When people start to expect something of you, that's positive,” Murdock said. “We can't do it without good kids and good parents. I'm grateful and blessed.”