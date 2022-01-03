Led by individual champion Jonah Baysinger at 120 pounds, Scott County wrestling topped a field of 13 teams Wednesday to win the Spencer County Invitational.
Baysinger used three consecutive first-round pins, including Kelton Bailey of Western Hills in the final, to take home the gold medal.
That victory put Scott County over the top and ahead of Bryan Station, 177.5 to 171, in the team sweepstakes.
Western Hills (149.5) was third by a nose over Pleasure Ridge Park (149), followed by Spencer County (124), Bell County (119), Bullitt East (109), Waggener (71), Tates Creek (70), Moore (67), Trinity Whitesville (49), Seneca (22) and Franklin County (11).
Frank Chisley (150) and Cody Davis (165) were runner-ups in their respective divisions. Landon Theurer (175) and William Lambert (285) each finished third, with Aaron Hillard (132), Kayne Garrett (144) and Kareem Graham-Booe (215) all fourth.
Sean Pulliam was fifth at 138, while Kevin Vargas and Ben Camp snagged sixth at 150 and 190 pounds, respectively.
Warhawks cover two states
Great Crossing wrestling split its team across two of the largest multi-day holiday tournaments in Ohio and Kentucky.
Many of the Warhawks’ top individuals trekked north to compete in the Great Miami Valley Wrestling Association showcase.
Joshua Strayer was GC's representative on the podium, finishing sixth in the 165-pound class. Great Crossing wound up 10th in the team standings.
Rowdy Benner (126) and Nicholas Armentano (138) each picked up four match wins at the event. Strayer was a three-time winner along with Trent Cano (106), Gus Roberts (132) and Nolan Yost (175).
Ethan Sentelle (144) scored a pair of wins in the interstate spotlight, with Malakhi Young (150) also picking up a victory.
GC also sent a healthy delegation to the Woodford County Invitational, where it split four dual matches, defeating Grant County (54-21) and Thomas Nelson (63-6) while falling to McCreary Central (42-30) and South Oldham (54-30).
Ayden Hackney (126), Dillon Strayer (132), Nick Case (157), Logan Meyer (175), Joaquin Solis (215) and Jacob Wilson (285) each notched three wins out of those four contests.
Logan Pickerell (106), Jacob Means (120), Jacob Johnson (144), Isaiah Johnson (150) and Cade Schneider (190) were multiple winners, while Caden Seater (138) and Lawrence Stroh (190) each added a win to the tally.
JV region results
GC and SC both made their presence felt at the recent junior varsity regionals, held at Scott County. The Warhawks qualified nine wrestlers for state out of 14 weight classes, including individual champions Tyler Polley (4-0 at 120), Dillon Strayer (3-0 at 132), Seater (3-0 at 138) and Meyer (3-0 at 190).
Pickerell (106), Means (113), Hackney (126), William Francisco (144) and Case (157) were runners-up, while Stroh finished fourth at 190.
Schneider (190), Wilson (285) and Jesse Shaddix (190) each won a match.
SC qualified runners-up Baysinger (120), Hillard (138), Camp (215) and Cristian Rodriguez (285) for state competition.
Cardinal alternates include third-place finishers Pulliam (132), Garrett (144), Lucas Saunier (150), Theurer (175) and Graham-Booe (215) as well as fourth-place Hayden Stacey (126) and Vargas (165).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.