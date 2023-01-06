Super six

Great Crossing medalists at the GMVWA tournament in Ohio, from left: Rowdy Benner, Gus Roberts, Trent Cano, Ren Birk (106-pound champion), Ethan Sentelle and Joshua Strayer, who won his 100th career match at the event.

 Photo submitted
One champion, its third wrestler to hit the 100-win career milestone in less than two weeks, six medalists and a strong second-place team finish highlighted Great Crossing's annual trip to the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association showcase in Ohio last week.
 

