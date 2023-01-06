One champion, its third wrestler to hit the 100-win career milestone in less than two weeks, six medalists and a strong second-place team finish highlighted Great Crossing's annual trip to the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association showcase in Ohio last week.
Ren Birk won the 106-pound bracket for the Warhawks. Rowdy Benner (126) was a bronze medalist, while Joshua Strayer (175) finished fifth, Gus Roberts (132) and Ethan Sentelle (150) seventh, and Trent Cano (120) eighth.
Strayer's victory in a must-win match to stay alive in the tournament took him to the triple-digit mark for the career. He follows Benner and Roberts, who became the first two Warhawks to hit that threshold in the same home meet on Dec. 17.
Springboro (Ohio) was the only school to finish ahead of Great Crossing in the 27-team field.
Birk defeated Carson Taylor of Covington (Ohio), 9-0, by major decision in the championship round. Three pins and two additional decisions brought Birk through the bracket.
Benner pinned Marshall Morency of Cincinnati Anderson in 1:31 to take third place in his class.
Strayer rounded out his memorable day with a pin of Anthony Kroninger from Jonathan Alder of Plain City, Ohio, in 2:02.
Roberts and Sentelle took out opponents from Miami Trace High School in their final bouts. Roberts pinned Corbin Melvin in 3:27. Sentelle toughed out a 10-6 verdict over Asher LeBeau.
GC sent its “Kelly” team to the George Rogers Clark Duals and walked away with a third-place finish.
The Warhawks won a series of hotly contested matches with GRC (36-35), Male (36-29), Spencer County (48-33) and West Jessamine (48-24),
Their lone loss was 40-30 to John Hardin.
Miguel Francisco (113), Jack Finley (126), Jacob Means (132), Isaiah Johnson (150), Zack Baker (195) and Michael Braunm (285) each went 4-1 on the day. Sam Jasper (120), Logan Meyer (165) and Carson Kidwell (215) posted three wins apiece.
Anna Ruiz won her division of a girls' tournament held in conjunction with the GRC showcase.