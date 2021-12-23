Saturday was a morning and afternoon of wall-to-wall combat in town, with both Scott County and Great Crossing hosting major high school wrestling events.
GC won all five of its matches to claim the title at its own Warhawk Duals, while SC celebrated one individual champion, two runner-ups and a third-place finish in the Tommy Castle Classic.
The Warhawks waltzed to victory by similarly wide margins over Fort Knox (72-10), Holmes (72-12) and Floyd Central (70-12) of Indiana.
Great Crossing also ground out a 48-33 victory over Conner, and in the de facto championship match made light work of Madison Central, 55-21.
Nicholas Armentano (144 pounds), Malakhi Young (150) and Nolan Yost (175) each went 5-0 on the day to propel the Warhawks. GC featured a flurry of four-time winners: Trent Cano (106), Jack Finley (120), Rowdy Benner (126), Gus Roberts (132), Clayton Shaddix (138), Aiden Butler (157) and Joshua Strayer (165).
Chase Little (285) picked up three wins at the event, while Miguel Francisco (113) and Joaquin Solis (215) each won twice. Jaxon Staggs (113), Jesse Shaddix (190) and Logan Meyer (190) rounded out the Warhawks' roll call of victories.
A week earlier, Great Crossing celebrated a banner day with an overall second-place finish in the two-day, 25-team Edgewood Invitational in Ohio,
Cano and Benner won individual championships at that meet. Clayton Shaddix took home a silver medal, while Roberts and Strayer each captured bronze. Yost and Staggs won fifth-place matches.
Jonah Baysinger (120) collected the title for Scott County in the Tommy Castle Classic, named after the longtime Cardinals' coach who succumbed to cancer. Baysinger pinned Ian Lawrence of Simon Kenton in the title tilt.
Frank Chisley (150) and Kayne Garrett (157) dropped hard-fought, one-point decisions to Jaris Bloom-Doyle and Trinity Gottler of Anderson County, respectively, in their championship scraps. Landon Theurer was bronze medalist at 190, pinning Erik Taylor of North Bullitt in the third-place confrontation.
Lucas Saunier (144) and Ben Camp (215) each claimed fourth place for the Cardinals.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.