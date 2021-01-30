Great Crossing's first head-to-head wrestling win over Scott County last winter came down to a tiebreaker before the Warhawks could claim bragging rights.
Drama gave way to domination in Friday night's rematch. GCHS won five of the eight matches, four by pin, and its ability to fill almost every weight class slammed the door in a 57-24 home victory.
Rowdy Benner (120 pounds), Clay Spradlin (160), Logan Meyer (170), Joaquin Solis (220) and Chase Little (285) were Warhawk winners in front of a small and socially distanced but energetic crowd.
Scott County gained ground with victories by Lucas Saunier (138), Frank Chisley (152) and Kaden McConaughhay (182).
Six forfeits – five in the Great Crossing bank – stretched the final margin of victory. Trent Cano, Jack Finley, Ethan Sentelle, Clayton Shaddix and Joshua Strayer earned those wins by making weight.
Spradlin set the tone with an escape in the closing seconds of regulation time, clinching a 13-11 thriller over Elijah Baysinger.
Meyer pinned Landon Theurer at 1:07 of the third round.
McConaughhay returned the favor by earning a third-round fall in 32 seconds over Jack Herald. James Arnold's forfeit win at 195 then briefly gave the Cardinals a lead.
Solis and Little took it back with second-round pins of Cody Davis and Quinn Brown, respectively.
Benner, who won the Warhawks' first-ever regional title last winter, continued his brilliant season with the quickest pin of the match, polishing off Jonah Baysinger in 68 seconds.
With the overall win out of reach for his Cardinals at that point, Saunier pinned Rylan Dykes at 46 seconds of the second round. Chisley followed suit with a third-round finish of Malachi Young.
Each team defeated Henry Clay and lost to Frederick Douglass in the quadrangular meet. The two wins by GCHS improved their dual-meet mark to 8-5.
The Warhawks waltzed to a 63-12 triumph over the Blue Devils. Strayer, Spradlin, Little and Finley pinned their opponents. Cano also hammered out a 10-7 decision.
Douglass dominated early before Great Crossing rattled off the final five head-to-head wins, falling just shy in a 36-33 defeat.
Sentelle's comeback in an 8-7 win over Bryce Towle provided the inspiration. He trailed by four points with a minute remaining.
Shaddix and Young added last-minute pins along with a forfeit victory by Benner to close the gap.
SC used pins from Chisley, Arnold and Elijah Baysinger to edge Henry Clay by a 42-36 count. That gave the Cards their second dual win of the season after opening the night with a 43-26 loss to Douglass.