Six individual champions staked Great Crossing to the team title at the Bob Kearns Madeira Invitational wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday in Cincinnati.
Bringing home the gold for GC: Rowdy Benner (126 pounds), Nicholas Armentano (138), Clayton Shaddix (144), Ethan Sentelle (150), Aiden Butler (157) and Joshua Strayer (175).
Great Crossing dominated with 296.5 points ahead of runner-up Oakwood (179), followed by host Madeira (171), Blanchester (170.5) and Clinton-Massie (125.5).
Benner scratched out a 4-2 decision over Jimmy Lalezas of Taylor to win his title.
Armentano started a run of championships in four consecutive weight classes with a 5-4 verdict over Madeira's Nathan Opichka. Shaddix pinned Kyle Langdon of Deer Park in 1:32. Sentelle decisioned Carson Baumgardner of Oakwood, 5-2, and Butler blanked Zach Westendorf of Goshen via 12-0 major decision,
Strayer needed only 43 seconds to finish Boone County's Jonah Vittitow for his fourth consecutive pin to wrap up the championship haul.
GC also reaped runner-up results from Aluma Enwa (113), Gus Roberts (132) and Malakhi Young (165).
Joaquin Solis (215) and Jacob Wilson (285) both took third place among the big men. Blake Murdock (106) and Jesse Shaddix (190) each finished fourth.
Great Crossing is home for the Warhawk Invitational this Saturday.