Scott County’s senior bass fishing tandem of Cainaan Halsey and Will Stumbo completed KHSAA competition over the weekend with a ninth-place finish in the state meet at Kentucky Lake.
Halsey and Stumbo landed their five-fish limit each day with a total catch for the tournament of 23 pounds, three ounces.
They surpassed Friday’s catch of 11 pounds, three ounces with a 12-pound take on Saturday. Day one’s big fish weighed in at two pounds, nine ounces, with the second day’s top snag tipping the scales at an even three pounds.
Eighty-eight boats competed at state, won by Muhlenberg County’s Lane Tooley and Camden Harris with a collective catch of 30 pounds, eight ounces, a full 4½ pounds ahead of the closest competition.
SC qualified two boats for the showcase. Junior Matt Detzel and eighth-grader JB Detzel finished 85th with a catch of three pounds, five ounces, all in the first round.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.