Top 10 hit

Cainaan Halsey and Will Stumbo of Scott County display one of their daily catches over the weekend at the KHSAA bass fishing state championship.

 Photo submitted

Scott County’s senior bass fishing tandem of Cainaan Halsey and Will Stumbo completed KHSAA competition over the weekend with a ninth-place finish in the state meet at Kentucky Lake.

Halsey and Stumbo landed their five-fish limit each day with a total catch for the tournament of 23 pounds, three ounces.

They surpassed Friday’s catch of 11 pounds, three ounces with a 12-pound take on Saturday. Day one’s big fish weighed in at two pounds, nine ounces, with the second day’s top snag tipping the scales at an even three pounds.

Eighty-eight boats competed at state, won by Muhlenberg County’s Lane Tooley and Camden Harris with a collective catch of 30 pounds, eight ounces, a full 4½ pounds ahead of the closest competition.

SC qualified two boats for the showcase. Junior Matt Detzel and eighth-grader JB Detzel finished 85th with a catch of three pounds, five ounces, all in the first round.

Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.

Tags

Recommended for you