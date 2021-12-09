Great Crossing launched the 2021-22 high school wrestling season with four individual champions and a second-place finish out of 14 teams in the Harrison County Invitational this past Saturday.
Scott County also won a title and took fifth place as a team.
Rowdy Benner (126 pounds), Clayton Shaddix (138), Joshua Strayer (165) and Chase Little (285) were gold medalists for the Warhawks, while Jonah Baysinger (120) topped his division to lead the Cardinals.
Ethan Sentelle of Great Crossing was runner-up at 157 pounds. Landon Theurer snagged second for Scott County at 190.
Jack Finley (120), Aiden Butler (150) and Logan Meyer (175) finished third for GC, while Jacob Johnson (138) and Isaiah Johnson (144) picked up fourth place points.
Logan Pickerall (106), Jacob Means (120), William Francisco (138), Jesse Shaddix (190) and Joaquin Solis each had their arm raised at least once for GC for Great Crossing. Hayden Stacey (126), Shawn Pullman (132), Aaron Hilliard (138), Kayne Garrett (157), Frank Chisley (157), Cody Davis (175), Victor Zacarias (175), Ben Camp (215), Cristian Rodriguez (285) and William Lambert (285) all posted wins for SC.
Harrison County fought off Great Crossing, 230-208, for the team title.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.