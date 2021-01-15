With Friday night's district boys' basketball showdown tied and host Great Crossing in possession with a half-minute to play, the Warhawks weren't supposed to shoot until the clock was about to hit zeroes.
When junior Carson Walls caught a quick pass from Kalib Perry right in his wheelhouse with 15 seconds remaining, however, being left unguarded by the Franklin County defense was an offer he couldn't refuse.
Walls drained the tie-breaking 3-pointer, and a subsequent steal and layup by Daquis Brown applied the exclamation point to a 57-52 victory, ending a six-game skid that dated back to last February.
“It was lining me up to be a hero or a zero,” said Walls, who scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. “If I missed it, I would have been in some trouble, but luckily I hit it and it helped us out a little bit. I was just so wide open. I had to shoot it.”
GC coach Steve Page considered using another chance to reset while the Warhawks-passed their way out of a half-court trap.
"Then I saw how wide open Carson was, and if nothing else I thought he might attack the basket," Page said. "If you take the shot and miss it, it looks like a terrible decision, but it's your No. 1 scorer wide open at the 3-point line, so are you ever gonna get a better shot than that?"
The three-point cushion also gave Great Crossing the luxury of full-court pressure, knowing that a foul would only send Franklin County to the line for one-and-one. Brown took advantage and banked in the fruits of his labor at the buzzer.
Walls' winner weaved the seventh and final lead change of a thrilling fourth quarter.
Junius Burrell's 3-pointer with 3:56 left gave Great Crossing (1-4 overall, 1-0 41st District) its first lead since 21-20 late in the second period.
That capped a 7-0 Warhawks' run, but the advantage was short-lived: Franklin County big man Max Mulder buried a three from the left corner to put the Flyers back in front.
"There were a couple times I thought we were gonna get over the hump," Page said. "Then they come back, and you're wondering how it's gonna go."
Burrell, a freshman, regained the lead on a floater in the lane before Zac Cox took it back with a drive to the hoop.
After GC missed out on its next chance to forge ahead, 6-foot-8 eighth-grader Malachi Moreno made a steal and found Walls all alone for a layup and a 50-49 edge.
Earlier in the fourth period, Moreno's put-back cut into what was a five-point deficit. He also deflected an inbounds pass for the change of possession that led to Walls' winning three.
"Malachi has not hurt us one bit on the defensive end," Page said. "For an eighth-grader to come out there in that atmosphere in a district game. I don't think I played him one minute in the first half, but I just kind of had a hunch there after Kalib picked up his third foul. Then we hadn't played the two of them together any, but we decided to try it. Malachi's so long that he makes a difference."
Still dangerous from long range, the Flyers stormed back yet again to grab a 52-50 lead on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Fred Farrier. He also was fouled but missed the ensuing free throw.
The Warhawks then missed a layup, but Walls cashed in his own steal for the tying bucket. Franklin County's in-and-out attempt on the front end of a one-and-one and Moreno's defensive rebound set up Walls' final heroics.
Burrell bolstered GC with 12 points, while Perry added 10 points and seven rebounds. Walls also dished out four assists.
"I'm happy for the kids as much as anything. We had a tough week," Page said, "The first week we had stretches where we played well. I don't think we played very well at all on Monday night (against Scott County). Tonight I don't think we played great, but we just didn't quit."
Cox led Franklin County (1-3, 0-1) with 14. Phillip Peiffer put up 10 points and 10 boards off the bench. Farrier and Mulder each notched nine points.
Two 3-pointers by Schureman staked Great Crossing to an early lead. Back-to-back buckets by Walls staked the Warhawks to what was their largest advantage until the final horn at 14-9.
Franklin County racked up the next 11 points in a run that connected the end of the first period with the start of the second, highlighted by a Farrier dunk.
Tyler Sparks' only basket of the night started a 7-0 GC reply, capped by a Perry put-back that restored the lead, 21-20. But the Warhawks went without a field goal for the final four minutes of the half and trailed by three, 25-22, at the break.
Walls and Page both said the halftime locker room was a spirited, player-generated discussion.
"I just got tired of losing, and nobody seemed to want to step up," Walls said "Everybody was all down, acting like we were (behind) by 20. We needed to bring some energy, so I decided to be the one. Finally we brought things together and had a good team victory."
Farrier and Peiffer pushed the Flyers' edge to 33-26 before a baseline jumper from Perry and step-back three by Burrell awakened GC's offense.
"Some of the kids (at halftime) were feeling like others didn't care," Page said. "I don't think that was necessarily the case, but a little soul-searching there, and then being down seven in the third quarter we had every opportunity to fold and didn't. The kids just needed a win somehow, some way, and that's what happened."
GC travels to George Rogers Clark, widely considered a top-10 team in the state, on Saturday night.