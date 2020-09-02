In collaboration with Scott County and Great Crossing high schools and NFHS Network, the newspaper will quarterback at least seven football broadcasts, providing coverage of every home game from Birds Nest Stadium.
Given the uncertainties and limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the most likely avenue for a majority of fans to see the games.
The schools jointly announced a policy Wednesday of two tickets per participant. That essentially limits the crowd to parents or guardians of players, band members and cheer/dance squads until further notice.
“We are excited to continue our broadcasts of local sports and expand it to include football for the first time,” News-Graphic publisher Mike Scogin said. “This is an added responsibility in these unusual times, and we are appreciative of the opportunity to help everyone remain connected and cheer on their team while staying safe and healthy.”
Fans may follow the games on either of two platforms. They can access the streaming video at NFHSNetwork.com – a subscription service, for a $10.99 monthly fee that also will entitle them to countless other home events throughout the school year – or listen to free audio at news-graphic.com.
News-Graphic sports editor Kal Oakes will provide play-by-play with color analysis from Derek Varney of WKYT. James Scogin, multimedia coordinator for the News-Graphic, provides technical support. The trio worked 22 basketball games this past winter in the initial season of Birds Nest Broadcasting.
Those broadcasts, utilizing robotic “smart cameras” mounted above center court in the two high school gymnasiums, proved to be ahead of their time.
With stringent crowd control measures in place for the foreseeable future, many other Kentucky high schools are scrambling to get a similar set-up in place for the 2020-21 season,
“We feel like we're at a pretty big advantage, having the technology for more than a year now and knowing how it works,” district athletic director Daniel-Taylor Wells said.
Cameras have been added overlooking both sides of the A-frame at the stadium on Great Crossing's campus, as well as the Scott County turf field adjacent to Bill Wilson Fieldhouse.
That enhances the value of an NFHS subscription by providing a video stream of every home soccer, volleyball, basketball and lacrosse game and track and field meet, plus sub-varsity contests in football and each of the other sports. There will be no broadcast team for those games, but viewers can follow all the action, enjoy the ambient sound, and keep tabs with the help of an on-screen, automatically updating scoreboard.
Football broadcasts kick off Friday, Sept. 11, when Scott County hosts Bryan Station. Jim McKee enters his 24th season at the helm for the Cardinals, whose streak of 12 consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins is the longest in the state.
One week later is the second-annual “Battle of the Birds” between Great Crossing and Scott County. More than 7,000 people attended the inaugural clash in person last August.
That's followed Sept. 25 by what has quickly become the most anticipated game of every Scott County season, when the Cardinals host the Broncos of Frederick Douglass for the first time since the Lexington power's inaugural year of 2017.
SC and FD have split six meetings in that brief but heated rivalry, with the Cards taking two out of three in the playoffs. The Broncos boast a bundle of Division I recruits, including four-star offensive lineman Jager Burton, who recently committed to the University of Kentucky.
Due to a quirky sequence in the revised schedule after the season was shortened from 10 games to eight, Scott County's final regular season broadcast is Oct. 2, when Ryle pays a visit from the north. The teams played a memorable 2016 regional championship in Georgetown, with SC coming out on top, 42-41.
Great Crossing returns to center stage for the final three broadcasts. The Warhawks, led by first-year head coach Ricky Bowling, also entertain Douglass on Oct. 16.
That's the opening installment of back-to-back home district games for GCHS. Grant County comes to town Oct. 23 for a rematch of the Warhawks' first-ever victory, 28-20, last fall in Dry Ridge.
After a week that sees both local teams hit the road, Great Crossing wraps up the regular broadcast schedule Nov. 6 against East Jessamine.
Tentatively, the Birds Nest team also plans to carry any home playoff games.
Soccer and volleyball video steams on NFHS launch next week, as well, beginning with GCHS girls' soccer against Paris on Monday.
