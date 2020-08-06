Golf received the green light ahead of all other KHSAA sports this fall, and the Scott County and Great Crossing high school boys’ teams have taken full advantage in an ambitious opening week.
The Cardinals and Warhawks consistently finished in the top half of the field at a series of talent-laden tournaments throughout the state.
Scott County teed off Friday with a strong fourth-place performance at the Eagle Trace Invitational in Morehead.
Ethan Flanders, a senior, topped the Cardinals with a 75.
Wyatt Holbrook fired an 83, while Kyle VanValkenburg and Blake Ford rounded out the scoring quartet with matching 86s.
Caden Less carded an 88 to complete the SC scoring.
Mason County and Boyle County tied for top team honors with 300, followed by Montgomery County with 309.
SC won a battle with Russell (332) and East Carter (339) for fourth.
Great Crossing christened the campaign Saturday with a team total of 320 through a little rain at the Mason County Invitational.
That put the Warhawks a solid fifth out of 15 teams.
Alex Bennett, a freshman, led the blue-and-green in his GCHS debut with a 76. Landon Bergman was right on Bennett’s heels with a personal-best 77, followed by Ashton Cochran with 83, Jake Caudill (84) and Liam Spurlock (93).
The Warhawks had enough depth to field a ‘B’ team in the Maysville event, and that group carded a combined score of 360.
Bryce Bowling led the charge with an 87, closely followed by Robbie Gift at 89. Connor Smith (91), Andrew Bennett (93) and Jacob McMeekin (111) rounded out the second wave for Great Crossing.
GCHS made the trek to Richmond for the Model Invitational on Monday, where it tied for seventh out of 18 teams. Bennett led the Warhawks with a 77, tying him for 13th overall.
It also gave the Warhawks bragging rights in the first head-to-head battle with the Cards this season. SC tied for ninth at Model, headlined by another 75 from Flanders.
Holbrook finished with 85, and Ford at 86, while Less logged an 88.
VanValkenburg notched a 91 for Scott County, whose team top four of 334 was 14 shots better than the same event a year ago.
Flanders fashioned a 74 when SC hit the links again Tuesday in the Scott County boys’ golf ninth of 19 teams today in the Franklin Flyer Classic at Juniper Hill. His score of 4-over tied for ninth among individuals.
Ford (77) and VanValkenburg (81) shot their low rounds of the young season. Holbrook had an 87, with Less landing a 91.
