High school roundup: Gaines fourth at NASP archery states; Perry named AP first-team all-state football; SC softball rolls in snowy scrimmage
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Local shooters and teams were strongly represented in all three age classifications Friday and Saturday in the NASP archery state championships, held in Louisville.
Braeden Gaines of Scott County was fourth with 294 out of a possible 300 points in the high school boys' division, while Wil Christopher of Great Crossing tied for ninth with a score of 292.
Christopher finished second among seniors to earn a $1,000 scholarship.
The two boys ranked in the top 10 out of a whopping 1,548 competitors in their division.
Out of 151 high school teams, Great Crossing finished in 18th place, while Scott County was 24th in the final rundown.
Anne Mason led the elementary standings until one of the final waves before finishing a fabulous fifth out of 99 schools. Northern Elementary gave the county two top-team team finishes, taking home seventh.
Among middle school teams, Royal Spring was 17th and Scott County 23rd in a giant field of 156.
Taylor Conway of Royal Spring was the seventh-ranked middle school girl in the state shoot, while Kinsley Spradlin snagged sixth place in elementary girls.
Finishing in the top 50 of their respective divisions were Addison Carpenter, Tinlee Weaver and Max Hayes of Anne Mason, Ansley Ford and Scarlet Scifres of Creekside Elementary, Molly Parker of Western Elementary, Jeremiah Ellis of Northern Elementary, Amelia Castle of Royal Spring, and Evelyn Johnson of Great Crossing. Johnson achieved her status with a last-minute borrowed bow.
Other team results included Creekside 31st, Southern 49th, Lemons Mill 62nd, Stamping Ground 70th, Eastern 78th, Garth 80th and Western 81th in the elementary division and Georgetown 107th in middle school.
Archery is the fastest-growing sport in the county. Five years ago, only four schools from the community featured a team, with six showing among the top 25 at the state meet this winter.
Perry, Hamilton, Thompson add AP accolades
We're almost as close to the start of next season as the end of the last one, but it was better late than never for three local football players who added to their all-state credentials Friday when the Associated Press released its 2021 Kentucky high school football all-state team.
All-purpose standout Kalib Perry of Great Crossing was the Warhawks' inaugural first-team selection to the squad, while Scott County offensive lineman Jon Thompson and defensive back Jeremy Hamilton were named honorable mention.
Perry and Thompson were previous first-team selections to the Louisville Courier-Journal all-state team in December. Hamilton was a second team choice.
Also, Perry was named to the Lexington Herald-Leader Class of the Commonwealth squad, celebrating the top seniors in the state.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Perry, signed with the University of Tennessee and projected as a linebacker in the SEC, penned most of the Great Crossing record book in the program's infancy. His senior campaign included a team-high 85 tackles, 9½ of those for loss.
On offense, Perry accumulated 405 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns. He also had a special teams score.
GC improved from 1-10 in Perry's sophomore season to 8-3 and its third consecutive playoff berth this past season.
Hamilton was a four-year defensive starter who starred as a running back, receiver and return specialist for the Cardinals. He made 48 tackles as a senior. On offense, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior was responsible for 875 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Hamilton is signed with the University of Louisville.
Thompson's blocking helped SC to more than 300 yards per game of total offense. The 5-foot-10, 260-pound senior has college offers from Centre, Lindsey Wilson and Maryville.
Scott County stayed unbeaten against Great Crossing in the local rivalry with a pair of close wins, including a playoff victory.
Isaac Dixon of Belfry was selected as the AP’s Mr. Football, emblematic of the top player in the state. Kevin Wallace of Louisville Saint Xavier was named coach of the year.
Lady Cards cruise in wintry warm-up
With the temperature plummeting and the first flakes of a late-winter snowstorm descending upon Lois Holmes Field, Scott County softball picked a good night to put on the hitting shoes, make use of the mercy rule and get out of the cold.
Jenna McMillan belted a grand slam and Delaney Vaughn ripped a three-run home run during an 11-run bottom of the second inning Friday, launching to the Lady Cardinals to a 15-0 exhibition rout of Bourbon County that required only 2½ innings.
McMillan finished the night with six RBI to back up a no-hitter by freshman left-hander Ada Little, who struck out four and walked only one.
Vaughn drove in four runs and Karsyn Preston three while adding to the SC onslaught. Preston, McMillan and Kenley Ison each tallied two of the Cardinals' eight hits. Belle Banner added a hit and a walk and scored a run.
SC opens the regular season at home Thursday against Madison Central.
SC United boys’ lacrosse falls in final seconds
Scott County United led early and pulled even late Wednesday but gave up a goal with 20 seconds remaining in a 12-11 boys' lacrosse loss at Lafayette.
Robbie Gift scored three of the Birds' four goals in the first period, when they twice exploded to a two-goal advantage. The Generals notched three consecutive goals to grab their first advantage of the night at 5-4.
Lafayette stretched that margin to 10-7 midway through the third period before Gift's fourth strike of the night and a pair by Josh Quackenbush pulled United (1-2) even. Dakota Felton leveled the scoreboard one final time with 1:21 remaining before Lafayette applied the punctuation.
Quackenbush matched Gift with four goals on the night. Nick Sparks and Isaac Krebs added goals along with Felton, who furnished five assists.
Cameron Sulski made 10 saves in the United net. Andrew Bolt registered eight ground balls and forced three turnovers to lead the Birds' defense. Krebs (six), Gift (five) and Felton (four) added to the ground ball grab.
Juan Rodriguez and Daniel Bisotti combined for eight faceoff wins on the evening to keep the SC offense moving forward.
United, competing as a combined team of Scott County and Great Crossing athletes again this spring, hosts three games this week at Birds' Nest Stadium against Lexington Catholic (Monday), St. Henry (Wednesday) and Lexington Christian (Friday).
