Landon Bergman and Great Crossing boys' golf each won the South Laurel Invitational on Saturday at London Country Club.
Bergman was medalist with a 70, while the Warhawks topped the meet with a team score of 302.
Alex Bennett tied for third place with a 75. Brady Parker (78), Andrew Bennett (81) and Liam Spurlock (93) rounded out the card for Great Crossing.
Hockensmith hat trick powers GC girls’ soccer past Station
One of Great Crossing's primary offensive threats a year ago, Seaton Hockensmith had yet to score through three matches in the new girls' soccer season.
The junior broke out in a big way with her first three strikes of the campaign Thursday night. Hockensmith's hat trick hoisted Great Crossing to a 9-0 blanking of Bryan Station in Lexington.
Meredith Turner and Kaylee Tyson each added two goals, with Turner tallying an assist. Gracie Gordon and Julie Baker rounded out the goals. Gordon, Cameron Crump and Finley Ison registered assists.
Hannah Baird and Kyleigh Allen combined for the quiet shutout. Neither keeper saw a shot on goal against Great Crossing (2-0-2).
Hockensmith and Tyson each scored in the first four minutes of the match. GC later found the net in the closing seconds of the half for the second straight game, this time on a pretty, arcing corner from Tyson.
SC volleyball, boys’ soccer tumble
Other county results from the weekend:
• Scott County volleyball won the first set against Franklin County before falling 3-1 in Thursday volleyball. After dropping the first set, 25-22, the Flyers stormed back 25-12, 25-6 and 25-23 to snap a 12-year losing streak against the Lady Cards (0-2).
• In boys' soccer, Scott County (2-3) fell at home Thursday against Western Hills and Saturday at Garrard County by matching finals of 1-0.