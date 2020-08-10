Cam Hill, a 2017 Scott County High School graduate and current University of Kentucky baseball standout, was one of 92 UK athletes to earn a place on the 2020 Southeastern Conference Spring Sports academic honor roll.
This is Hill’s third consecutive year with an academic honor. He made the freshman all-conference list in that regard in 2018 and has earned a spot in the overall category the past two seasons.
UK had 23 baseball players on the list, most from any school in the league in that sport. The SEC spring honor roll is based on grades from the 2019 summer, 2019 fall and 2020 spring terms.
Any student athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA sports sponsorship form is eligible for nomination to the academic honor roll. Among other criteria, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above at the nominating institution.
Hill, a major in community and leadership development, has battled injuries but made a substantial impact with his speed and his defensive wizardry for the Wildcats.