Scoreboard says it all

Kyran Jones was the man of the hour after hitting two free throws with 4/10 of a second left to vault Georgetown past Indiana Wesleyan, 75-74, in the second round of the NAIA tournament.

 Kal Oakes
Down by one point with four-tenths of a second remaining in a win-or-else tournament game isn't an ideal scenario for a 61 percent free throw shooter to have his toes kissing the line.
 

