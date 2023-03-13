Down by one point with four-tenths of a second remaining in a win-or-else tournament game isn't an ideal scenario for a 61 percent free throw shooter to have his toes kissing the line.
But when the man baking underneath that spotlight was a high school state champion, practiced with a team that won a collegiate national title and is a multi-time All-American, well, why worry?
Savvy enough to draw a foul under the basket from a seven-foot opponent with four-tenths of a second remaining Wednesday night, Kyran Jones was also tough enough to sink both resulting free throws while barely disturbing the net.
Jones' heroics, somehow both unlikely and inevitable, vaulted Georgetown College past Indiana Wesleyan University, 75-74, in an NAIA second-round tournament thriller at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
“At halftime I knew I had to take my free throws, and I was missing 'em even then,” Jones said. “I just said I have my team on my back right now. Everybody believes in me. There's no bad energy. I appreciate my teammates and my coaches. It was a lot of pressure though for sure.”
His services limited and season statistics hampered by a knee injury, the senior Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds in a team-high 34 minutes on the night it mattered most.
Jake Ohmer (16 points), Drew LaMont (15 points) and Jaquay Wales (10 points, seven assists) also rose to the occasion for Georgetown (28-5), which will travel to the national site in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first time since winning the program's third national title in 2019.
“We didn't get down. Just like that last free throw with a second left,” said Ohmer, a senior who like Jones was on the top-ranked 2019-20 team that lost its chance to defend the crown due to COVID. “That's my guy right there. He doesn't knock 'em down as often, but he has the guts to do what he had to do.”
GC, knocked out on the road at Montgomery, Alabama, in the first round of both the 2021 and '22 tournaments, will take on Langston (Oklahoma) in the round of 16 at 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.
“Ky knocked down free throws. That's not his (strength),” Georgetown coach Chris Briggs said. “It's something we talk about in life all the time, focus and mental toughness. He had it. He stepped up and knocked 'em down, and fortunate for the whole community of Georgetown, here we go again. We're going out there.
“Crazy ending,” he added. “It's over and I'm still sweating. That's college basketball. That's March Madness for you. Luckily we've worked on situations all year long, time and score, situations like that in practice, and guys got it done.”
It was a wild finish that looked bleak for the Tigers and their heavily partisan, near-capacity home crowd when Tim Adetukasi scored on a tip-back to give Indiana Wesleyan (21-10) a three-point lead with 25 seconds remaining.
Ohmer drove for a bucket to make it 72-71. The Tigers then fouled Noah Smith, who sank his fifth and sixth free throws of the night without a miss.
The hero of a regular-season comeback win over Cumberland when he buried a 3-point leaner at the horn, Ohmer was fouled while trying to tie this one in similar fashion with 7.6 seconds to go.
Arguably the Tigers' best clutch free throw shooter, Ohmer sank the first two tries before the Wildcats called timeout in an effort to freeze him. And surely enough, his third attempt rattled around the rim and out.
Indiana Wesleyan collected the rebound, and Ohmer fouled out to stop the clock. Adetukasi missed the front end of one-and-one, and Rashad Bishop cradled the rebound that left the door ajar for GC. Jones launched a runner that was off the mark, but the Wildcats were whistled for a loose ball foul along the baseline. After a second was put back on the clock, the Tigers weighed their options during a timeout.
“We were gonna go up for a lob to Rashad,” LaMont said. “But the way our last game (against Freed-Hardeman in the Mid-South Conference championship) ended with us throwing the lob and not getting a shot attempt, we thought maybe we could get a slip to the basket and get fouled.”
LaMont looked off Bishop in the middle and Seth Johnson in the corner, opting for Jones cutting to the basket behind Indiana Wesleyan big man Seth Maxwell.
The upward motion was ruled a shooting foul, and Jones, who has topped both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his decorated career, exacted the toll.
“It means everything. I've been trying to go for the past three years. We've been knocked out in the first round. It's time to make up for it,” Jones said. “I don't even know how to explain it. So many emotions are going through me right now. To take my team back to Kansas City, it means the world.”
In and out of the lineup throughout second semester, Jones turned back the clock on a night when LaMont and all-Mid-South star Cam Brooks-Harris both fought foul trouble and explosive redshirt freshman Tae Dozier sat out with an ankle injury.
“He hasn't had the season he wanted to have,” Briggs said. “He's battled that knee injury, but he's back and he's giving it everything he has for as long as he can. Just happy for him as an older guy who's been hurt so much, had so much going and fighting through it right here in March.”
Down 44-39 at halftime, then embroiled in a frantic series of lead swaps, Georgetown seemingly took control during a wild sequence with just under six minutes to go. Mired in a night-long slump from beyond the arc, LaMont buried a 3-pointer to get GC within a point. After a steal by Seth Johnson, Wales whooshed another for a 64-62 lead.
“He got mad when he missed one right before that. He was in the huddle upset, throwing a towel and doing whatever, just upset with himself,” Briggs said of LaMont. “I looked at him and said 'The next one's going down,' and sure enough he jumped up and stroked it and got him some confidence.”
Wales continued the surge with a runner that found a friendly rim, and an encore trifecta from LaMont made it 69-64 with three minutes to go.
“This could have been my last basketball game maybe ever, depending on what I do after this. I was just trying to leave everything out there,” LaMont said. “It shows that we're resilient. We're not gonna go away. We're gonna keep fighting. We're gonna do a lot of amazing things when we play and do the right things.”
Undaunted, the Wildcats roared back with the next eight points. Smith sank two free throws after Brooks-Harris' fifth foul to reclaim the lead with 1:19 left.
“Just happy for those guys to fight through that adversity and get it done,” Briggs said. “They're a tough team. They played well enough to win the game. Rarely do you see a team like that in the second round. They've been top 10 all year, got a couple guys hurt and lost a couple games, but the way the NAIA does their ratings, they’re a six seed. Riddle me that.”
Smith scored 20 and Javan Buchanan 17 to lead Indiana Wesleyan, which shot 7-for-12 from 3-point range and committed only one turnover while building its halftime advantage. Spencer Piercefield nailed back-to-back threes to anchor a 19-7 run over the final five minutes.
GC harassed IWU into 2-for-7 from deep and six giveaways on the other side of intermission.
Piercefield added 11 points and Adetukasi 10 for the Wildcats.
“It's a game of runs and every play matters. Every possession matters. Every defensive stop matters,” Briggs said. “Just happy for these guys through everything they've dealt with and being able to come out with a win. We haven't really played our best basketball yet. We know that we've got to be better and play better if we want to go on and have a chance at it.”
Playoff losses to Keiser and Huntington and the merger of NAIA's two divisions — Indiana Wesleyan is a multi-time champ in the former Division II grouping — conspired with the pandemic to produce what for Georgetown is a lengthy dry spell.
“COVID knocked us out in 2020, which was unfortunate, because that team was ready to roll. Montgomery, Alabama is a place hopefully I'll never have to go again after those two years and those two first-round losses. My wife was ready to kick me out of the house for a few days after those games,” Briggs said. “It was good to be here in Davis-Reid Alumni Gym in front of our people, our community, our students and great to be going back to Kansas City where we have so many great friends out there.”