Still the most prolific scorer in Scott County High School girls’ basketball history more than a decade after her graduation, Rebecca Gray Dyer has been welcomed into another elite circle for those exploits.
The Kentucky All-Star Hall of Fame, affiliated with the committee that presents the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards each year, has announced Dyer as a member of its 2020 hall of fame class.
Dyer, the 2007 Kentucky Miss Basketball, went on to a successful collegiate career at North Carolina and UK.
“Incredibly humbled and honored to be inducted into the Kentucky All-Star Hall of Fame class of 2020,” Dyer wrote in a Facebook post. “Seems like just yesterday I was receiving the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation Miss Basketball trophy in 2007.
“Time flies! It is an absolute privilege to be an ambassador for these prestigious awards, and I have so many people to thank for playing such a large part every step of the way.”
Dyer earned a spot on coach Steve Helton’s initial varsity roster at SC in 2000-01 as a sixth grader.
The Lady Cardinals posted 124 wins during her seven varsity seasons. Dyer scored 2,906 points in her career, placing her at the top of an elite list that includes Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame member Ukari Figgs, Kristen Stainback Fields, and recent graduates Morgan DeFoor and Maaliya Owens.
Dyer’s 53 points were the Scott County single-game record until DeFoor broke the mark this past winter.
“To my Scott County Lady Cardinals Basketball coaches, teammates, school administrators and staff, thank you,” Dyer wrote. “To my parents, Todd and Amy, who sacrificed countless days and nights in the gym, traveling all over the country just to give me an opportunity to live out my dream, thank you. Family, friends, mentors, and fans from all around, thank you. I share this with each of you and appreciate the opportunity to represent Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball.”
Dyer was inducted into the SCHS Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
At the time, she told a story of attending one of her first Scott County games as a child and quizzing her mother about the banner overhead honoring Figgs, whose career included KHSAA, NCAA and WNBA titles.
“It resonated,” Dyer said. “It was like, ‘Wow, I want to be that. I want to be exactly what they were.’ Because what I saw were strong, strong, strong young women who weren’t afraid to do well in sports and be considered athletic.”
Scott County won Region 8 championships in 2001 and 2005 during Dyer’s playing days.
