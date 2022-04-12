KHSAA archery: Great Crossing's Masino, Scott County's Gaines advance to states
Both county high schools will be represented in the KHSAA individual archery state championship by virtue of Saturday's results from the Region 8 tournaments at Lexington Christian Academy.
Kymberlin Masino advanced to the finals for the Great Crossing girls, while Braedan Gaines punched his ticket for the Scott County boys.
The state competition will be held at Bowling Green High School on Tuesday, April 19.
Gaines shot a 287 out of a possible 300 points, tops among sophomore boys and tied for fourth overall. Lucas Kinzer of Scott County shot 286 to finish eighth in the boys' division and third among seniors. Coltin Howard, also a senior, produced GC's best card with 284.
GC ranked fourth at 1,927. Scott County was the 12th place team with 1,834.
Other individual boys for Great Crossing were Trenton Napier 281, Jacob Williams 280, Wil Christopher 278, Hunter Logan 269, Tom Tudor 268, Samuel Fueda 267, Bram Parker 266, Conner Crisp 264, Tristan Napier 262 and Joaquin Trevino 254. Rounding out the boys' roster for Scott County were Ehren Dolan 268, Noah Sparks 259, Jayden James 259, Landon Kinzer 250 and John Hutchinson 225.
Masino's score of 289 tied for second among girls. GC finished fifth in the team standings with 1,922 points. Scott County (1,853) placed ninth.
Joining Masino as individual competitors for GC were Catherine Schilder 279, Evelyn Johnson 276, Hannah Rowland 273, Maddie Green 273, Kamorah Tillman 267, Emily Scott 265, Brenna Otis 262, Faith Dant 239 and Jenna Bryant 236.
Sky Denham and Sophia Prater shared the Scott County team-high score of 272, with Denham's 14 perfect 10s breaking the tie. Also representing SC were Addison Justice 269, Natalie Duncan 265, Isabella Smith 262, Kaitlyn Duncan 257, Courtney Fox 256, Kate Scogin 250 and Abbie Weber 217.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
