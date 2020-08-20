The road to some semblance of a traditional fall sports season cleared a major obstacle Thursday morning when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s board of control voted to move forward with its previous calendar for practices and games.
In a Zoom meeting that attracted more than 9,000 viewers at its peak, the board voted 16-2 to uphold its plan and permit practice in football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country this coming Monday, Aug. 24.
Games would commence two weeks later on Sept. 7, with the first regular-season football games played on the night of Friday, Sept. 11. One crucial caveat: All these dates are contingent upon the approval of Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Individual counties or school districts may also choose to opt out of the season.
The board of control initially approved the dates in late July but agreed to meet again Thursday in light of an overall spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state this summer.
In the interim, board members crafted two alternate schedules that were voted upon separately.
The first would have pushed all games until the week of Sept. 28. That would have brought the sports calendar in line with Beshear’s prior recommendation for the start of in-person classes at Kentucky schools. It was voted down by a 15-3 margin.
The other measure would have staggered the start dates by sport, allowing “low-touch” sports such as cross country and field hockey to start Sept. 7 while delaying football, soccer and volleyball. That proposal gained slightly more traction but fell 13-5.
Spring football, which is now the goal of several states and even some major college conferences such as the Big 10, was never on the table Thursday.
In addition to its continued submission to higher levels of government, the KHSAA plan remains flexible simply due to the unpredictable nature of the novel coronavirus.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett noted that in Iowa, which played high school baseball this summer, the top-seeded team withdrew from the state tournament due to an outbreak.
“That’s gonna happen here,” Tackett said, adding that games may have to be canceled or that the playoffs might have to go on without some teams.
Tackett said attendance restrictions also will fall under the government’s jurisdiction.
Fall sports teams have been working out in a limited capacity since late June, although news reports about continued cancellations around the country triggered anxiety as the KHSAA meeting grew closer.
Numerous football coaches, including Jim McKee of Scott County and Ricky Bowling of Great Crossing, took to social media and touted their many hours of team activities without any traces of the virus.
Players and coaches alike punctuated their Twitter pleas with the hashtag #letusplay.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.