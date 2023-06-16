Jump for joy

Great Crossing pitcher Brenna Parker celebrates with catcher Kendall Meade after getting out of a first-inning quandary in the opening round of the KHSAA softball tournament against Henderson County.

 Kal Oakes
LEXINGTON — If you told Great Crossing softball players and coach Heath Sutton ahead of time that they would keep the most prolific home run hitting team in the state between the fences Friday evening, GC would have liked its chances to take care of Henderson County.
 

Tags

Recommended for you