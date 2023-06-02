Senior leadership is prone to take a promising high school team in either a profitable or a perilous direction, and the effect is probably magnified in spring sports.
KHSAA state softball preview: Seniors superlative for Great Crossing
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
A team's most experienced players can be laser-focused and all about the collective unit when they become acutely aware it's their final chance to be part of an ultimate winner.
On the flip side, there is also a tendency to focus on “me” instead of “we,” or perhaps be more immersed in the pageantry of prom and graduation instead of the unfinished business on the diamond.
Fortunately for Great Crossing and its first-year head coach Heath Sutton, the Warhawks couldn't ask for a better trio than the seniors who will lead them into the KHSAA state tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
Delani Sullivan, Camryn Lookadoo and Riley McCallister surely bring a wealth of talent to the field. Once they're done pursuing a state title at the University of Kentucky softball facility, Sullivan and Lookadoo will have their names placed above lockers as they make the transition from Warhawks to Wildcats.
But it's what the three have been willing to do behind the scenes — namely anything Sutton has asked or whatever the sum of the parts around them require — that allowed GC to survive arguably the toughest region in the state as the last team standing.
“I was even getting texts Saturday from the seniors, on graduation day, talking about this week,” Sutton said. “That's a huge day for 'em, and they're still pumped about this.”
Riding the crest of three emotional wins on three consecutive nights to claim its first 11th Region championship, Great Crossing (30-4) takes on Henderson County (30-5) at 6 p.m. Friday.
If the Warhawks win, they will take on either Harrison County or Central Hardin in the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Saturday. Semifinals and the championship game in the single-elimination tournament are Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.
“What we've been telling each other is don't look too far into it,” Lookadoo said. “We're just looking at the Friday game, looking at the strengths of the other team and the pitching and getting to know what we need to work on this week.”
GC's seniors have left the long-term outlook to Sutton from the get-go. To start the season, that meant Lookadoo moving from third base to shortstop, displacing Sullivan, whose speed and strong arm made her a natural menace in center field.
Two other outfield mainstays from last season, sophomore Ashtyn Holbrook and junior Ryann Livingston, moved to third and second base, respectively.
“I didn't really expect it,” Sullivan said. “I'd always played short in high school. I'd played outfield for travel ball, so it wasn't anything new. It was about what was better for the team.”
The changes both galvanized Great Crossing's crucial infield defense — the Warhawks didn't commit an error in the entire 11th Region tournament — and created a permanent place for two more mighty bats in the upper half of the order.
Sutton also pulled another string at the right time, sliding slap hitter Sullivan from first to third in the batting order and moving Lookadoo with her power and similar speed from second to the top.
With Holbrook tucked between the two and Kendall Meade and Livingston lurking behind Sullivan, there is no rest for weary pitching staffs and no safe place to issue one slugger a free pass in deference to the others.
“I mentioned this in the parent meeting. I'll play talent, not age. Who belongs there is who belongs there,” Sutton said. “And we kept things the way they were for a little bit, But we kept working in practice, 'Ryann, go take a couple reps at second.' Once you're around 'em and see ‘em so much, you can start to see what it's forming into, so I wasn't scared to change the lineup and change positions up.”
McCallister, an unsung hero whose turn in the batting order now usually goes to hard-hitting eighth-grader Ellie Hoover, has locked down the outfield along with freshman Aubrey Green on either side of Sullivan.
“I just love being a good teammate. I know I don't get a lot of recognition, but it's a team sport, so I feel like everyone should get the same recognition,” McCallister said. “Us three out there, we trust each other. We know even if mess up, there's a person behind us to get the ball. Our infield talks to us constantly. So I feel like our outfield has succeeded this year because we're really working as a team.”
The wealth of softball talent in Georgetown has long been a mixed blessing.
When Scott County's 2018 team captured the Cardinals' third KHSAA crown in five years, 10 seniors went on to play in college. Never mind the underclassmen with those aspirations, or the seniors who elected to focus on travel ball rather than fight the numbers game on the high school team that played at the next level.
Even with a second high school doubling the number of opportunities, the in-house competition remains at a fever pitch. Other seniors started the season on the GC roster but fell by the wayside before the title run. That underscores the value of McCallister's team-first approach.
“Riley as a teammate, she's very selfless. She's not selfish at all. Whatever her role is, that's what she does, and she never complains,” Lookadoo said. “She just knows what her job is on the field, and showing that to other girls I think is a big thing, because not everybody might get to play where they want to play. She just shows what being a teammate is all about.”
“She's not very vocal,” Sullivan added. “She says something when she needs to say something. She's just a great friend. She somebody you can go to if you need anything.”
As for Lookadoo and Sullivan, there was never any doubt about their softball legacy. Lookadoo was a courtesy runner and timely base thief on the 2018 SC team as a seventh-grader. Sullivan saw her older sister, Kennedy, pitch that team to a state title before breaking into the lineup and beginning to build her own brand in eighth grade.
The bond between its three recent graduates is tangible to a varsity roster that otherwise features two juniors, five from both the sophomore and freshman classes, and a pair of middle-schoolers.
“Camryn and I have been friends since preschool, and I've been around her and Delani since we were little,” McCallister said. “It's really a proud best friend moment to play alongside them.”
Great Crossing had talent-laden rosters in 2021 (23-8) and 2022 (19-15) but couldn't close the deal in a region that featured fellow top-25 giants Lafayette, Lexington Catholic, Madison Central, and yes, Scott County.
The difference, coach and players agree, is the ever-elusive but crucial team chemistry. There was a fresh atmosphere in the clubhouse after a spring break trip to Alabama and a second-place finish in the prestigious Bob Jones tournament.
“They went and started it and kept it through. These girls, you see them go off and do stuff as a team, not as this person and that person. You'll have six or eight of them meeting up at this place or that place,” Sutton said. “It comes in handy in softball, but it comes in handy in all of life.
“Family, jobs, whatever you do in life, there's gonna be a team involved. You've got to get along with people and put together strengths and weaknesses and make it work. That's what I'm most proud of. It's a grueling season. There's ups and downs, but the downs, it seems like they come out of it stronger.”
