A glistening won-lost record is nice, but strength of schedule matters.
Great Crossing softball flaunted both halves of that equation this spring, which puts the Warhawks on a short list of the odds-on favorites in a loaded field at the KHSAA state tournament.
Round one isn't a gimme. No. 6 GC (30-4) drew No. 5 Henderson County (30-5) out of the Second Region in Friday evening's opener. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.
“It comes down to confidence,” senior left fielder Riley McCallister said. “As long as we work together and do what we did last week, I think we can go far. We're very confident but trying to keep it level.”
Great Crossing survived a roller-coaster ride against Bryan Station, Lafayette and Lexington Catholic in a 48-hour span to win their first 11th Region championship.
The Warhawks avenged one of their rare regular-season losses against the Defenders, 3-1, in the quarterfinals and paid back Lafayette in the semifinals, 6-0, for a loss in the same round a year ago.
Three outs away from elimination against Catholic, GC broke up a no-hitter with a Kendall Meade single and then tied it on Ryann Livingston's home run.
Consecutive doubles by Camryn Lookadoo and Ashtyn Holbrook in the top of the eighth gave pitcher Brenna Parker the run she needed to complete a tournament-long lockdown and seal a 3-2 victory for the title.
“That region was hard. I feel like if we got through that, we can get through anything we play from now on, because I do feel like that is the hardest region out of anybody,” Lookadoo said. “The game wasn't over. We fought all the way through, and look what came out of it. We never gave up.”
Sullivan's throw from center field to Meade behind the plate cut down a run to end the game in nerve-racking fashion.
“It's still surreal,” GC coach Heath Sutton said. “We were just talking about it (Monday) at practice. It's still as exciting as it was. I've probably watched it 50, 100 times, Kendall's tag throughout the week.”
That nine-day layoff gave Great Crossing's three seniors an opportunity to enjoy graduation and provided the team with a needed chance to catch its breath.
GC and Henderson County split two prior meetings, with the Warhawks winning in 2021 and the Colonels returning the favor in '22.
Hendo's team batting statistics are sensational and its record almost identical. Sutton strongly believes his team's overall strength of schedule in this stacked section of the state should pay dividends.
“Sixteen teams in the state tournament, of the other 15 teams we've played six of 'em and won,” Sutton said. “I don't know any other team that can say that. The only reason we didn't play the others is they were too far away.”
The coach tried to negotiate a game with Henderson County on the final day of the regular season after the Best of the West tournament in Bowling Green was rained out.
GC instead took on Greenwood, also a state tourney qualifier, and won. The Warhawks have beaten Harrison County (twice), Highlands, Woodford County, East Jessamine and reigning state champion Ballard out of the teams that remain.
Three of the Warhawks' losses were by a single run, and they were the only team to beat the No. 1 Bruins out of Louisville, ending a 61-game winning streak.
After all that, the Warhawks view the Colonels' .390 team batting average, 66 home runs and 10 runs per game with respect but not awe.
“They're a solid team. They do hit. Compare their schedule to our schedule, it's not close,” Sutton said. “I'm from western Kentucky. The teams they play are the teams I played when I was down there. No fault to them. The home run numbers and batting averages, put this team in western Kentucky and we'd do the same or better.”
Eight different players on the state tournament roster have homered for the Hawks, led by Lookadoo's eight, Aubrey Green with seven and Holbrook at six. Sullivan's .532 clip and 63 RBI are runaway leaders for GC.
But pitching and defense, as advertised at this time of year, have carried Great Crossing. The Warhawks played error-free ball at regions behind Brenna Parker, who has 20 wins and a 2.06 ERA.
“Brenna just blew it out of the water last week. We're really proud of her and everybody on the team,” McCallister said. “It was really emotional. We were all crying because we were so proud of each other. We had three hard games against really good teams.”
Sullivan and Lookadoo will immediately transition to the next step of their careers at UK whenever their tournament ends.
To conclude this chapter with a state title on the field they will call home the next four years is a unique and enticing opportunity.
“I've definitely thought it over. I don't want to get my hopes too high, but the fact we've made it this far is so exciting,” Sullivan said. “(Regions) make us feel like we can do it. Not just confidence that we're gonna win, but confidence within our team. Like when we were down against Lexington Catholic, we had no doubt we were gonna come back up. That helps our confidence, the tougher schedule that we played before postseason.”
There's no looking ahead, although the format dictates that a coach must to some degree.
Friday's winner will take on the Harrison County-Central Hardin survivor at 9 p.m. Saturday. The semifinals and finals are next Friday, June 9 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m.
“We're gonna respect 'em as a battle. We struggle with the weaker teams and show up for the strong ones,” Sutton said. “I told 'em good teams show up for big games. Great teams show up for all of 'em. You've got to treat all of 'em like they're Ballard or Scott County.”