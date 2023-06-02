7-0 and counting

Ryann Livingston and Great Crossing beat every other team in the KHSAA state softball tournament that it faced during the regular season, including Harrison County twice.

 Kal Oakes
A glistening won-lost record is nice, but strength of schedule matters.
Great Crossing softball flaunted both halves of that equation this spring, which puts the Warhawks on a short list of the odds-on favorites in a loaded field at the KHSAA state tournament.

Recommended for you