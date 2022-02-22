Scott County senior swimmer Kole Brannock closed out his stellar career with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke and 10th in the 100-yard butterfly on Friday night in the KHSAA championship meet at the University of Kentucky.
Brannock swam 52.74 seconds in the backstroke preliminary and improved that to 52.06 in the final. St. Xavier swimmers Charlie and Johnny Crush went one-two in the event with times under the All-American threshold, including a 47.32 winning clip.
In the butterfly, Brannock was ninth in the prelim at 51.61 and backed it up with 51.73 in the final. Charlie Crush also won that event.
Great Crossing diver Tyler Bryan took 34th out of 40 qualifiers in the preliminary round. Scott County's Gretchen Hamilton was 31st out of 39 girls.
GC also qualified a quartet for the girls' 4x200 medley relay and 4x200 freestyle relay.
Natalie Batten, Abby Smith, Ava Chesney and Chloe Wallen swam 2:07.51 in the medley and 1:52.37 in the freestyle in the prelims.
St. X boys and Sacred Heart girls continued their championship dynasties in the team competition.