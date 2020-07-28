Fluid. Tentative. New normal.
All the buzzwords that have become part of our lives the past five months were used, but after Tuesday's three-hour, marathon meeting of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of control, you can add another catch phrase.
Let the games begin.
The board voted to approve the full-fledged start of practice for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey on Aug. 24, with the first games permitted the week of Sept. 7.
As has been the case since high school sports screeched to a halt due to COVID-19 on March 12, KHSAA commissioner cautioned that all future steps with follow the guidance of Gov. Andy Beshear and other public health officials.
But for now, sports are back with a few modifications.
Football's regular season will shrink from 11 weeks (including room for a bye) to nine. Its playoffs are pushed back one week, with state championship games played the weekend of Dec. 11-12.
Two other measures were adopted as part of the ongoing battle with coronavirus,
Teams will be limited to the number of players that may dress for a game: 60 for football, 24 for soccer and field hockey, 15 for volleyball, and 10 for cross country. That is intended to minimize the crowd on the bench and sideline.
Also, travel will be temporarily restricted, with Kentucky teams allowed to play against only other Kentucky teams or teams from neighboring states whose county shares a border with Kentucky.
There was no immediate decision on how many spectators will be permitted at games, but attendance is likely to be limited.
Both Scott County and Great Crossing introduced sideline cameras as a pay-per-view option for basketball and volleyball last season, and that is expected to expand and include football and soccer this fall.
Teams will be allowed to continue conditioning workouts in small groups (10 or fewer) up to six hours per week until Aug. 24.
That allotted time will increase to 7½ per week after the start date.
High school golf has started on time due to its inherent social distancing and limited contact. The first regular-season matches are set for this Friday, July 31.
There will be another KHSAA board of control meeting Aug, 20 before all sports go live.
For much more on this developing story, please see Friday's print edition of the News-Graphic.